Comfortable New Years Eve outfits to ring the holidays in style





With the Well + Good SHOP, our editors put their years of expertise to work to select products (from skin care to personal care and beyond) that they bet you’ll love. Although our publishers independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn a Well + Good commission. Good shopping! Explore the SHOP New Year’s Eve means dressing to impress. It’s ending the year on a high note. It means … sparks. But here’s the trick: Your perfect New Years Eve uniform doesn’t have to sacrifice comfort for the sake of fashion. After nearly two years of threadbare sweatshirts and leggings, any excuse to be totally new is one we jump at. Whether you’re curling up on the sofa, dining out, or spending the night dancing to step into the New Year, we’ve found the perfect comfy outfits to toast to memories created, moments shared with friends. and the family, and the many accomplishments, successes and triumphs of the past year, as well as many more to come. Keep scrolling to shop for the best eye-catching dresses, jumpsuits, and pants that are warm, comfy, and amazingly stylish. Bonus: the looks are easy to dress up or wear from day to night. Cheers! Comfortable outfits for New Years Eve in 2022 Ramy Brook The One Jumpsuit $ 148.00 Want to feel chic without sacrificing comfort? Want to dress without a dress or skirt? This leather jumpsuit is the perfect solution. The ruffle collar enhances the style and the belt cinches the waist, so the silhouette is extremely flattering. ASTR the Label – Multi Cutout Jumper Midi Dress $ 89.00 This midi sweater dress is comfy enough to curl up on the sofa, but the cutouts make it just cheeky enough to wear around town, too. The sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice are timeless, and the midi length is perfect for showcasing your favorite pair of boots or heels. Storets Maria Flared Leg Plisse Pants $ 55.00 If you’d rather wear pants than a dress, this flared leg pair is for you. It comes in three colors and each has a matching shirt to complete the look. The elastic pull-on waistband makes the pair as comfortable as your favorite sweatpants, and the 100% polyester fabric is perfectly stretchy for dancing the night away. Related stories & Other Stories Draped Velvet Mini Dress $ 99.00 The LBD is a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. This option is an alluring mini length that makes it ideal to pair with tights and tall boots, and the velor material is comfortable and warm. The draped style is also effortlessly breathable and cool. Nocturne Red V-Neck Jumpsuit $ 262.00 Ready to jump for joy? This elegant sleeveless red jumpsuit… has pockets! The belt is adjustable with the metal clasp and the red color will turn heads when you walk into the room. Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress $ 175.00 The comfort level of this dress is literally in the name. This nap dress is comfortable enough to sleep on, but the elasticated smocked style makes it dressy enough to wear on. The dress is versatile to wear from day to night and is the brand’s signature style. Ramy Brook Maverick Puff Sleeve Jumpsuit $ 485.00 This silky combination feels like butter on the skin. It’s easy to dress from top to bottom, features a flattering belted waist, and a low neckline that adds a bit of sensuality to your ensemble. Knix The Papaya slip dress $ 79.00 Slip-on dresses are a timeless classic. The style comes in six colors, so there’s an option for everyone, and the lightweight, breathable fabric is silky enough to sleep on, but also chic enough to pair with heels for a nighttime look. The best part? It’s even machine washable. Alexandra Dress NIA $ 88.00 This mini satin halter neckline is sexy, short and perfect for dancing. The silky feel feels good on your skin, and the open back means there’s no risk of sweating while you groove the night away. With the Jean Kenny dress $ 219.00 Bring a pop of color into a dreary winter night with this long sleeve, high neck tie-dye number. The look will keep you warm while channeling the tropical vibes. The see-through style is also breathable (and sultry!). Kada The Foundation Cami Midi Dress $ 198.00 New Year’s Eve calls for sparks. This midi dress delivers them. The fabric is soft and hugs your curves perfectly, and the strappy look makes it perfect to wear under a sweater, leather jacket, coat, or all of the above. RECC Paris Samia dress $ 89.00 This velvet shirt dress is perfect for winter. The thick fabric and long sleeves will keep you warm, while the shiny look gives it an edgy touch that will be eye-catching at night. Mid-length dress Staud Swells $ 295.00 This poplin style dress is super versatile and the perfect amount of ‘dressy’. It’s made from a stretchy blend of cotton and elastane, and the puffed sleeves and square neckline are stylish for dining out. Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for top wellness brands, and exclusive Well + Good content. Subscribe to Well +, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly. Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links can earn a Well + Good commission.

