11 fashion trend predictions for 2022

With the end of 2021 (sort of) just around the corner, it’s time to anticipate all the exciting new trends you’ll see in 2022. Over the past couple of years, the majority of fashion has consisted of designer clothing. comfy loungers and neutral basics, but for the next new year, brands are pushing the bold, shiny and very greenhouse. So get ready to ditch those knit ensembles and embrace your maximum side, from patterns and silhouettes to embellishments.

Have been accustomed to fashion offering an escape, a sense of surrealism that inspires our wardrobe; However, during lockdown times, we mostly looked at clothing for functionality and comfort. As Spring 2022 was the first true in-person fashion month, designers were returning to on-trend pieces that push the boundaries of our everyday wardrobe. Many upcoming trends are not inherently new, but reimagined styles from decades past, such as modern-era mini skirts and graphic prints, Shoulder bags and Y2K denim, and 70s style clogs and scarves. Styling them together in unexpected ways is what makes them feel like 2022 and designers have already started to offer these pieces with their latest collections.

Next year is the time to dress dramatically! Shop for that hot pink handbag that you think isn’t as wearable or give your favorite jeans a makeover with a matching cardigan for a head-to-toe denim look. Of course, we were here to get you started with all of our 2022 fashion trend predictions, below.

Fashion Trend 2022 # 1: Updated Canadian Tuxedo

The Canadian tuxedo is a long-standing trend (as the famous 2001 Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake moment) but its update is essential for the new year. Designers are creating their own new take on all-over denim and celebrities are already grabbing it. Last year we saw some standout denim looks from Dua Lipa in a Blumarine look inspired by the year 2000 at Emily Ratakowski in Prada bra top and jeans and Emma Chamberlain in a dark wash Louis Vuitton look. In 2022, expect to see a lot more. For a more traditional Canadian tuxedo look, pair a monochrome denim jacket and pants, or go for a modern take, wear a cardigan or corset with pants or a skirt.

Fashion trend 2022 # 2: trendy clogs

Next year’s ugly token shoe is in line with the sport and utility-inspired shoe trends of 2022. The clog is no longer just limited to a chunky wooden shoe, but rather influenced by the resurgence of Crocs to be one. comfortable and elegant platform. You’re guaranteed to see all iterations next year, including sports details, logos, animal prints, and platforms.

Fashion trend 2022 n ° 3: high corsets

Although corsets have been all the rage for quite some time now, the coveted top is guaranteed to hit the masses and be everywhere next year in all shapes and styles. For starters, the corset top took to the Spring 2022 runways, including top designers such as Acne Studios, Balmain, and Givenchy. The fitted piece can be casually paired with jeans or layered unexpectedly over a dress or under a blazer for all your 2022 looks. Stars like Bella hadid and Norman have already started sporting this hero piece.

Fashion Trend 2022 # 4: Luminous Bags

Neon accessories have created a sensation in the market and the coming year promises to be the year of the ultra-luminous bag. These baguette-style crossbody bags are inspired by things and the simple silhouette lends itself to bold color. Whether you are dressed in neutral tones or color blocks, a pop-of-color accessory always works.

Fashion trend 2022 # 5: jumpsuits

This bold, celebrity-endorsed trend is a simple and unique look. Lately the jumpsuits have had some big celebrity moments, including Hailey Biebers birthday look, one-offs from Cardi Bs Richard Quinn in Paris, Kim Kardashian’s hot pink SNL bodysuit from Balenciaga, and skin-tight LaQuan Smith catsuit from Balenciaga. Kylie Jenners. If this trend seems intimidating to you, opt for a long-sleeved and pants version or layer it under a cardigan or coat. Expect to see these superwoman costumes everywhere in 2022, including animal prints, graphic designs, athleisure versions and evening laces, leather and cutouts.

Fashion trend n ° 6 2022: cylinder bags

This unconventional bag shape is the anti-bucket bag and designers love it. Jil sander, Hermes, and Emporio Armani sent cylindrical bags to the spring 2022 tracks and were there for it. This fun yet chic shape is on our short list of handbags for next year and it should be on yours too.

Fashion trend 2022 n ° 7: gladiator sandals

We know 2008 was the year of the gladiator sandal, but we were here to let you know that 2022 could be the second (or twelfth) coming of neoclassical lace-up shoes. The resurgence was undeniable on the tracks of a large number of co-signers of creators of Altuzarra, Valentino, Alberta ferretti, Paco Rabanne, and Prabal Gurung with premium iterations such as crampons, above the knee silhouettes, sporty neoprene and flat shapes.

Fashion trend n ° 8 2022: mod graphic prints

Graphic prints have been trending in many forms in 2021, from checkerboard prints to artistic patterns and retro flowers. For 2022, we are witnessing the influence of the era of mods bringing colorful geometric prints to the fore. These ’60s-inspired designs are complemented by other rising fashion trends like micro mini skirts, tall boots and shrunken polo shirts. Refresh these vintage prints by wearing them in a modern silhouette or keep them classic with a cardigan or shift dress.

Fashion trend n ° 9 2022: Chandelier earrings

These pseudo-fringe earrings definitely bring the drama and this is the type you’re going to want to be involved with. Whether it’s a cascade of crystals, seashells, or chains, chandelier earrings are on the rise in many iterations for 2022. Luxury Brands Like Alessandra Rich, Crisis, and Alexandre vauthier (to name a few) are offering stylish new versions of this OTT jewelry.

Fashion trend n ° 10 2022: micro-mini skirts

Another 2022 trend that is hugely influenced by the mod subculture is the micro-mini skirt. This trend is the child lover of the ’60s and early’ s, depending on the style choices. The designers were seen taking the two takes with Dior go all the way on Twiggy and Miu Miu opting for a prep-goes-pop vibe from the early 2000s. Either way, prepare your post-pandemic wardrobe for a mini warm-up moment.

Fashion trend n ° 11 2022: the scarf

Although we have seen a headscarf style wave in 2021, according to the spring 2022 tracks, this trend is definitely with us in the new year and will be more important than ever. The different versions to watch out for are classic bandanas, delicate crochet, vintage-inspired silk, and crystal-embellished scarves.