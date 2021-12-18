Jonathan Simkhai Pre-Fall 2022 – WWD





Last season, designer Jonathan Simkhai noted that he thrives on juxtapositions and dichotomies. For pre-fall, he explored more ideas of balancing the natural elements with sophisticated, soft styles. “I want to have something earthy to base it on and have a natural feel to it. In LA we are so surrounded by the outdoors and nature, but [here we are] bring it to the city and bring the two worlds closer together. Take something soft – the threads – and hard – the stones – together. I love the juxtaposition, ”he noted during a visit to a showroom, referring to new ways of knitting with stones and beaded material crocheted into clothing. The look: A mix of soft feminine silhouettes with handcrafted details. Quote to note: “We shot this in the Cal Poly theater department building, ”he noted of the collection’s lookbook video. “I like to mix the idea of ​​fashion with other art forms together, through crafts or different arts – theater, art, music. For example, we loved the idea of ​​mixing linen and linen fabrics with lace inserts and stitching. Key pieces: A variety of handcrafted knits in a mix of neutrals and transitional neutrals with touches of coral, chartreuse, lavender, copper, honey and merlot – a cropped, multi-colored crochet polo shirt; the new spatial dye separates; relaxed, body-hugging knit dresses with straps and crochet inserts interwoven with stones. A sand-washed silk charmeuse dress with off the shoulders with pintucks and gathers; pleated dresses (with touches of material) and dresses with abstract floral collage prints; a pleated lace trench coat (or a lace-encrusted blazer and a slightly utilitarian reworked shirt). In shoes, his second collection in the category, Simkhai introduced the material embellishments of clothing in sandals, boots and mules. To take with: Simkhai’s modern bohemian ideas continued to work well for the season.

