At AmericaFest, you need to dress as right as possible

There are a lot of things I would ask a young woman who is planning to attend the pro-Trump, spookily titled AmericaFest, which will be hosted by Turning Point USA this weekend. First, why would you willingly put yourself in a room with Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and injured a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wis., And is now considered a conservative hero?

And what does America have to celebrate in a week that has seen an ominous boom in Omicron diagnostics, as well as the grim marking of 800,000 deaths from COVID? And if this conference is indeed the biggest celebration of our constitutional rights and freedoms, as its website promises, why do you want to kill Roe v. Wade?

But it looks like Turning Point USA, the student group that hosts this celebration of authoritarianism, has another question for attendees, one that will be familiar to anyone who’s ever watched. E! Live from the red carpet: What are you wearing?

Yes, it’s time for those in attendance to pack the suitcase they are bringing to Phoenix, Arizona, where they will see speeches by Rittenhouse, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Kayleigh McEnany, Candace Owens, Jesse Water and Charlie Kirk . The Organizations Blog posted a few shopping stories highlighting what to bring.

And the bling-out American pieces are a lot like what I would have worn on Keshas’ Get Sleazy 2011 tour, if I hadn’t passed out first after drinking canned wine.

It really is a deal up front, party in the back as you listen to the top speakers of the conservative movement during the day and party with your favorite country performers at night, host Alex Clark. a daily show on Turning Point USAs Instagram pages and podcast, written in a blog post.

jeans are allowed for women, which is remarkably progressive for a band that wants to take us back to the 1950s. Since entire families will be coming and there’s the concert element, you’re free to dress more casually. as long as you look appropriate! Clark wrote. Nothing too shameless, and I wouldn’t wear straight sweatpants or pajamas, but feel free to show off your best Southern or Western inspired outfits!

Clark added that she personally went for a glam-western vibe. I’d rather call her, white lady complaining about mask warrants at a posh city council meeting. In a series of graphics, Clark put together a few outfit ideas: a $ 25 fringed denim jacket from Forever21, $ 148 leather jeans from Lulus, and $ 309 flag-print boots from Old Gringo. There’s even a $ 890 girlboss-meets-Easy Rider fringed jacket from Revolve. I don’t know which teenager has that kind of money to put on an outfit, but I’m guessing they’re probably not fans of a wealth tax.

Kendall Jones, an outdoor industry influencer who works to spread the word about conservation and educate the public about hunting, the 2nd Amendment, and the outdoor lifestyle she experiences every day, said also wrote a blog for Turning Point on her fashion. choice for event, title Packaging for AMFEST: Girl Edition.

Jones posted photos of outfits she wore to past events, which included a star-covered leather miniskirt, black T-strap boots and a belt made by famous American brand Gucci.

One commentator on the blog post wasn’t so much into styles, however, writing, Why are conservatives following the very worldly trend of wearing clothes as tight and revealing as possible? What is kept by this? Should we not strive to create a community where virtue and purity are honored? Nobody answered.

Andre Soriano, the pro-Trump fashion designer best known for the Make America Great Again dress that Joy Villa wore at the 2017 Grammys, will also serve as the TPUSA Ambassador and has been promoting the event on his Twitter and Instagram feeds. Fashion, Glamor, Music and World Leaders !, Soriano promised in a tweet last month.

He also posted a photo with Rep. Lauren Boebert, who got Trump’s approval after making an Islamophobic remark about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, writing, So excited and can’t wait to see Our Amazing Congresswoman.

And then there is TPUSA’s own merchandising store. Over there you can buy a black baseball cap for $ 30 that says let go of Brandon, because of course that would exist. (One wonders how these reduced sales of everyone’s grandfather, the MAGA Red Hat.) The site also has a slew of hoodies with phrases like Be the Rich (instead of taxing or taxing them). eat them, presumably), stop Tory censorship, and the word Coexist, except the o is a gun target. All very normal stuff.

Amy Coney Barrett gets the Notorious RBG treatment, with t-shirts celebrating her the same way embarrassing liberal women loved to slap late Supreme Court justices on everything from murals to prayer candles. A cartoon of Barrett wears a small crown with the initials ACB on it. (This might not work as Turning Point understands it, as the abbreviation is one letter from ACAB, or all cops are bastards, which is a much more colloquial expression seen all over the anti-brutality protests. policewoman last year.)

The Turning Point USAs conference begins Saturday, December 18.