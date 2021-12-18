Frankie Bridge dazzles in a bronze dress as she sings Rockin ‘Robin on Loose Women

Frankie Bridge was back in her element on Friday as she performed with her fellow Loose Women panelists after her stint in the I’m A Celebrity Castle.

The former Saturdays star, 32, looked glamorous in a bronze gown with a plunging neckline and a front slit during the portrayal of Bobby Day’s 1958 hit Rockin ‘Robin with Brenda Edwards , 52, and Coleen Nolan, 56.

Pop star Frankie’s recital came after she said her children Parker, eight, and Carter, six, gave her a “turbo hug” as she walked through the door of the house she shares with her footballer husband Wayne, 41.

Making music: Frankie Bridge, 32, looked glamorous in a bronze dress with a plunging neckline and a front slit while performing Bobby Day’s 1958 hit Rockin ‘Robin on Loose Women Friday

Discussing coming home on Loose Women, Frankie said: “It was amazing, when I walked in the door the kids gave me a huge turbo hug. Before I knew it it was mom. , can I have a drink, where is it? “

She went on to say that she hadn’t become fearless following her appearance on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here !, and joked that her son asked to know which point she was clean after doing some horrible chores.

She explained, “I can now have a cup of tea in the morning. It didn’t make me braver I think.

Take the stage: The former Saturday star was back in her element as she sang Brenda Edwards, 52, and Coleen Nolan, 56, after her time at the Castle I’m A Celebrity

Family affair: Frankie’s recital came after she said children Parker, eight, and Carter, six, gave her a ‘turbo hug’ after returning from Wales

Coming Home: During her appearance on the show Frankie said, “It was amazing, when I walked in the door the kids gave me a huge turbo hug”

Put on a show: Each Loose Woman took turns leading the trio as they performed in front of the studio’s Christmas trees

“My son asked me how many times I had washed because he wanted to make sure I was clean enough to be home.”

Meanwhile, Frankie revealed this week that contestants were “kept in a room for centuries” when the show was cut off during Storm Arwen.

The stars have been temporarily removed from Gwrych Castle due to extreme weather conditions which caused technical damage to the scenery in North Wales.

Stylish: Frankie wore her bob hairstyle in loose waves, with her highlighted hair brushing her shoulders

Standing: the singer added a few inches to her stature by opting for a pair of brown wedge heels

Party spirit: The trio were joined on stage by a robin as they performed their song on live TV

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast, Frankie said she realized something was wrong when she found her hammock covered in leaves.

She said: “We kind of got stuck in a room in the castle for centuries, we had no idea what was going on.

“I only knew something was wrong when everything was covered in leaves, even my hammock, I couldn’t see it anymore, so I thought, ‘this is going to be interesting.’

Interview: Speaking on Heart Breakfast this week, Frankie opened up about the evacuation of the I’m A Celeb cast during Storm Arwen

Explaining how the evacuation went, she added: “Finally in the evening they came in and said ‘were going to have to evacuate you’, so we all went back to individual houses like we did when we were isolated. . “

“We weren’t in contact with the outside world, we weren’t in touch with each other and had absolutely nothing to do. But we had the right to eat, to be warm and to wash ourselves.

“I took all my camping gear and put it all in the washing machine, even my coat. And even my little toiletry bag they gave us and I ironed everything, and I haven’t done that for 20 years! ‘