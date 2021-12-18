Fashion
Smartphones account for 57% of regional language traffic on Flipkart, followed by portable devices and trendy audio devices.
Flipkart saw 47% year-over-year customer base growth in Tier 3+ cities last year. In Tier 3+ cities, the fashion category recorded the strongest year-over-year customer growth of 58%. Smartphones, audio devices, toiletries, fashion clothing (fashion jewelry, wallets, belts, sunglasses), men’s shoes and household items were among the top categories most requested by buyers in cities of level 3+.
The growing adoption of customers across the country, especially Tier 3+ cities, has been largely made possible by the rapid expansion of supply chain infrastructure and extensive delivery partners.
More than 1 lakh kirana on board with Flipkart makes 30% of the 60 million and more deliveries made per month across the country.
These Kirana partners also saw an increase of more than 30% in their average delivery revenue compared to last year, which has helped drive the adoption of e-commerce in small towns.
Flipkarts’ hyper-local delivery business saw a 25-fold increase in orders compared to last year. The share of hyperlocal orders in total grocery orders on Flipkart has increased from 1% in 2020 to over 17% in 2021.
Flipkart continues to gain traction in this segment with Flipkart Quick, which allows consumers to have their products delivered within 90 minutes of ordering online. Customers can place their orders at any time of the day and have them delivered between 6 a.m. and midnight.
The Flipkart Grocery business saw its turnover and customer base grow 2 times respectively in 2021. It is on track to serve customers in 1,800 cities by the end of 2021, including Ajmer, Amritsar, Bhuj, Bokaro , Daman & Diu, Dehradun and Kanyakumari, among others.
With the rapid adoption of e-commerce in Tier 3+ cities, the share of Indian-speaking users on Flipkart has increased from 12% in Q4 2020 to 18% in Q4 2021. Regarding browsing categories Popular, smartphones represent 57% of the regional language. traffic, followed by fashion clothes (44%) and audio devices (39%) respectively.
Tier 3+ cities had the highest percentage of non-English speaking users (22%), indicating that regional languages will continue to play an important role in attracting and retaining consumers in these markets. Among the 11 Indian language interfaces on Flipkart, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali are the most used languages on the platform, growing more than 2 times in the past year. Bengali and Malayalam are the fastest growing in terms of adoption among new clients.
Flipkarts Voice Search recorded nearly 3 million daily requests this year, with Tier 3+ cities making up more than half of overall voice requests. Patna, Ranchi, Surat and Bhagalpur are among the top 25 cities.
The results of a recent Flipkart study revealed that traders, kiranas and MSMEs have experienced increased growth this year compared to 2020.
