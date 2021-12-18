A Buyer’s Guide to the Best Party Dresses Fashion





Tthe office party is dead, at least for this year; Long live the little home alternative that involves your best friends or family rather than Barry of the accounts (sorry Barry). Of course, you still need an outfit for the occasion. After the glitter drought that took place last winter, it’s no wonder that so many of us are planning to go all out with recycled glitter. Renting is the dream of those who want to step out of their comfort zone without spending the money on something that will never see the light of day again. For a festive look that’s also suitable for outdoor gatherings, versatility is key. Look for mid-length styles that you can wear with boots (tights are great, but it’s nice to have a day off) or layer them under a sweater if your meeting is a bit more casual.

Karen dacre To buy One shoulder noon, 95, stories.com

Go for a classic midi with a modern twist. Orange Off The Shoulder, 285, essential-anvers.com

Make a statement in a classic cocktail act. Pink sequin, 99, align.co

Made from undead sequined material. To rent Pink lace by M&S x Ghost, from 16 for four day rental at embauchestreetuk.com

Wear a classic lace dress with cream high boots. Brown satin by Bec & Bridge, from 34, from hurrcollective.com

Wear with layered gold jewelry for a nod to the ’90s. Watercolor print by Stine Goya, from 69 for one month at onloan.co

It’s perfect for the holiday season: rent it for the office and beyond. Saving Red floral by Attico, 240, sellierknightsbridge.com

Add a touch of evening glamor with gold sandals and a satin clutch. Yellow 80s Style, Antique SGH Clothing, 108, etsy.com

Just add chunky earrings to this Dynasty-esque style. Maxi navy muslin, 49.99, revivalvintage.fr

Nothing screams party like a classic ’70s maxi.

