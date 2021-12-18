I would have liked to stop fashion journalism decades ago Dele Aberuagba,

His Aberuagba, is a multi-faceted man. He is a journalist and editor and also a fashion designer. His stay in active journalism lasted more than 35 years. In fact, he cut his teeth at Nigeria’s largest newspaper, the Daily Times, after completing professional training at the Times Newspapers Training Institute (Times Journalism Institute) in 1984, after which he graduated in public relations at Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ). ) in 1987. He scanned all of the editorial sections of The Daily Times where he worked as a reporter, associate editor and production editor. His stint also led him to Nigeria’s first short-selling magazine, Prime People in 1991, where he worked and later became Editor-in-Chief. He also worked at Todays Choice Magazine and then returned to the Daily Times as the editor of Lagos Weekend in 2000.

The trip then took him to King Sunny Ade’s organization where he worked as a public relations manager for three years before moving to the UK. After some time in the UK he started his own magazine, Empire International.

Today, he has branched out into fashion design, under the auspices of his outfit, Empire Fashion House (EFH). He still practices journalism, doing special publications and managing public relations.

Why did you decide to go not only in fashion, but also in men’s fashion?

During my time in journalism, I got to a point where I was placed on the entertainment desk. It was while I was at Prime People Magazine. As a columnist for the entertainment page, we found ourselves communicating and meeting musicians of all kinds. Not only did we maintain constant relations with them, but we were always present at their receptions. It was the days of Niteshift Coliseum, Roots Exclusive Club, Laparias, Skindles, Watch Tawah Inn and others. During these times, I remember I always loved putting on my crisp Italian laundry and sometimes some designers would still sponsor us by sewing freely for us. Without a doubt, I really enjoyed that aspect of being an entertainment reporter, seeing ourselves with pretty much every Nigerian music star. There is something that I will not forget to say here. At one point we found ourselves promoted in various live shows by Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, Adewale Ayuba, Sir Shina Peters, Dele Taiwo and the others, singing our praises at parties. Tapes would go viral in the city and people misinterpreted the fact that we were spending all of our money on artists everywhere. They didn’t realize that we were only sponsored by the music stars. As we enjoyed every moment of the practice, I got to a point where I always told myself that one day I would see myself making exceptional clothes for celebrities and people who wish to be truly beautiful and enviable. That’s what I always had in mind, but I was just waiting for the right moment to reach the goal. Today, the reality is there.

How lucrative is the business?

Lucrative for me comes in so many ways. You can find the fortune with the good people you meet as part of the service offering. For the fashion business, for example, you find yourself making clothes for people of all kinds, be they politicians, music stars, actors and actresses, business professionals. diverse backgrounds. And in the process, transactions can actually snowball into a mega-business in any way. So, I can tell you with all my heart that the fashion business can be very lucrative. In particular, I wish I had gone from fashionable journalism decades ago, because I enjoy every moment of it. It gives me so much satisfaction when I see gorgeous and very exciting clients in clothes made in my clothing studios. The monetary aspect is however secondary. You cannot assess the feelings I have seeing people wearing my creative works.

What is the trend of men when it comes to traditional dress?

Some kind of revolution is better to describe my answer to this question, something that has recently created avenues for our hard working designers who come up with different styles and are revolutionizing the fashion industry, just like hip stars. hop have turned Nigerian music fortunes. compared to the 70s, 80s and the craze for American hip hop music.

Not only do Senators’ latest designs and fabrics make a fashion statement time and time again, but the clothes are so comfortable that men feel good and feel good in them. It has even gone beyond what one might qualify as traditional because it cuts across all functions.

The place the Senator wears styles is versatile, so much so that it is suitable for any occasion, be it birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and even office.

Many thanks to our local fashion designers, our men now have an assortment of fashion options that are indigenous to our lands, apart from the classic styles of agbada and caftan. All of this is evident in the wave of locally made senator style fabric clothes that are ordered from Nigerian designers and shipped to the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, South Africa, etc.

Today, most Nigerian men wear senators’ fabrics on all occasions. It’s a simple design, but looks rich, especially if it’s cut well with a perfect finish.

If you’ve been invited to a wedding or any other occasion and want to research some great ideas to make a fashion statement, but also want an outfit that you can also wear to other places without looking overdressed and without looking fake, go for senators native style clothing. It’s the traditional thing for men today.

Are there prohibited colors for men?

I certainly wouldn’t say no, because that’s where practitioner fashion intuition comes in. The ability to be able to combine what are considered feminine colors may actually prove you wrong. Who says you can’t use pink colors for men’s clothing? Yes you can. It depends on the choice of color combination that the designer offers.

Do you think that men are not as stylish as women?

It’s from the past. Today men are a bit very fashionable and stylish and I really mean it. The school of thought says that looking good is good business. Many men have accepted that your appearance says a lot about you. To me, you don’t have to wait for a special day to be dressed in your crisp suit or senator-style clothes. You define your personality by what you put on and that says a lot. Nowadays, some men no longer expect their wives to outdo them when they show up at social functions. The two now look gorgeous, not thanks to the emerging talents in the fashion world that have been setting the tune lately.

What is the state of the fashion business in Nigeria with regards to the state of the economy?

As we speak, the fashion industry has become one of the attractions of foreign business interests. The other day I stopped over in Turkey on my way to the UK. I found out that 95% of the passengers on the plane were going to Turkey to buy clothes. A number of them I spoke to made it clear to me that they were only going to take delivery of goods ordered before they left Nigeria and explore the country for newer products. Today the country, Nigeria, derives a fortune from the daily transactions from Turkey, Dubai, the United States and China, as the huge demand for clothing entering the country cannot be overstated. The numbers also showed that the nation cannot look away from this industry due to the huge revenues that continue to pour in of late. This is the reason why practitioners have continued to be relevant in the scheme of things as well.

What is style?

Style, for me, depends on who you are. It’s what defines you even without speaking. This is something that I cannot compromise. I like to look good any day, anywhere and anytime. It really feels good to emerge in a place and be seen as an exceptional person. Nothing like.

What can you say about the fashion industry in Nigeria?

The Nigerian fashion industry is truly coming to life with the upsurge of highly creative individuals who do so much to promote the country’s heritage. Apart from the embrace of traditional Ankara fabrics, which today are used to make blazers, a full agbada, women now feel good in Ankara with skirts and blouses. Not only do they feel comfortable and presentable in traditional fabrics, but many have adopted the fabrics to call up uniforms at parties, a great innovation that has brought so much patronage and revenue to textile companies. Moreover, the advent of senator style clothing for men has transformed the fortunes of the industry, a development which generates enormous fortunes for traders who import and export the fabrics in large quantities. All of these and more have undoubtedly added to the general revenues generated by the industry in government coffers, so much so that the relevance of the industry cannot be changed. Basically I am proud to play a role in the industry and people all over the world appreciate and appreciate the varieties of clothing that we offer at Empire Fashion House. It’s so nice and I’m proud to be a part of this industry.