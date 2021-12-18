Fashion
Best Y2K Fashion Gifts for 2000s Obsessive
When the 2000s first happened (was currently in a period of 00s revival, duh), I was just a little too young to participate in all of the hot girl trends that defined the era. You know what I’m talking about: ultra-low rise jeans, absurd oversized trucker hats, and graphic mini t-shirts with suggestive writing all over them. It might have taken me 20 years, but I finally understand why my mom refused to buy me at 10 a t-shirt that read, coffee, tea, or me? with a clip-art photo of a cup of tea on it, although it really devastated me at the time.
If you know someone in your life who is particularly obsessed with toddlers, this nostalgic feeling is the perfect place to shop for last minute gifts. Whether you want to buy something for your BFF who loves babydoll tees and velor tracksuits, or you just want to bond with your sister about the fact that you actually experienced these trends the first time around and you you came out alive, these gifts are well thought out. , cute, and are guaranteed to make the recipient laugh.
And the best part is, they’ll be arriving before the holidays, so all last minute shoppers are covered.
A Mother Freakin Juicy tracksuit
If only I had the funds and the butt to do this in 2003 !!! Celebrate the fact that you and your best friend have grown up and gift her this Juicy x Urban Outfitters Collaboration Tracksuit and get one for yourself. I am absolutely obsessed and will be showing up home for the Christmas holidays and not accepting questions or comments from my high school friends like I do.
This Heart shaped necklace
Okay, the fact that this is an exact replica of the 2000s Tiffany necklace that had 2000s teens ready to give up their firstborn for one sends me off. And the fact that it’s real money and engraved makes it all the better. Imagine giving this to your sister to open on Christmas morning so you can both turn to your mom and yell at her for never buying you one in 2002. Cue the heartwarming nostalgia.
Sunglasses taken directly from a J.Lo music video
What was wrong with us in the early 2000s? For your baby whose best song of 2021 was Love Dont Cost A Thing, dress her up like J.Lo herself with these barely tinted shades. At first it was about the atmosphere, okay? Not UV protection.
A Bratz denim jacket
If you were a fashion-savvy girl (get it?) In 2003, rekindle your inner superstar with this Bratz jacket. Every girl who had more Bratz dolls than Barbies was definitely the coolest girl in school, and you can pay tribute to this group of dolls ahead of their time with this oversized denim jacket.
A from Dutch Hat
This trucker hat is a nod to the heyday of the 2000s Von Dutch era. Can you believe it’s only $ 19? It doesn’t seem like such an insane price, which makes me wonder what they were looking for at the time and why my mom refused to buy me one. I can’t confirm or deny if this is an authentic Von Dutch or a knockoff, but what does that matter? It’s only $ 19 and it will be worth it after all the Instagram content you get from it.
