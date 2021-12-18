Project Runway season 19 episode 9 recap: shake it up

I am not often jealous of the Project track competitors. (Who wants to get up early every morning just to see their work blasted on national television?) That said, I have a penchant for mimosas. So when Christian woke up the crew this week with the promise of unlimited orange juice and champagne at the nearby cocktail bar – all at, what, 7 a.m.? – I admit that I have become a little green. That jealousy quickly dissipated when he revealed the vanity of this episode: the infamous challenge of unconventional materials. One would expect the remaining designers to assemble cocktail dresses from materials salvaged from the aforementioned cocktail bar. Travel to Mood, not included.

The best part about this episode, every season, aside from the resulting looks, of course, is the animal envy that overtakes every contestant as they rush to find resources. The chaos of season 19 is particularly ripe for analysis. Moments before dropping them off on the poor bar, Brandon leaves the designers a bit of wisdom sipping on a coupe: “Please just look at the hot glue.” Please, my God, just look at the hot glue.

Everyone adopts a different strategy: Coral empties an entire vase of buttons in his bag. Bones violently rips the beaded curtains from the wall. Prajje cuts the leather support for the cabin seats, while Chasity sources coffee filters and bottle caps. Kristina, puzzled, grabs a cornhole board, to which Aaron replies, “What are you going to do with a cornhole board?” Anna grabs sponges and takeout containers while Prajje sets her priorities and grabs a bottle of champagne for the road.

Back in the studio, they are forced to confront the strange collections they have acquired. Some find that they have virtually nothing to work with. Others have a vision immediately. Bones wants to make a festive evening dress with placemats and broken glass; Shantall plans to sew – yes, sew – thousands of straws together to make her own pseudo-textile.

Shantall pulling up her straw robe. Greg Endries / Bravo

Meanwhile, Anna struggles. She’s not used to working with salvaged materials, and she mourns Octavio’s absence after last week’s elimination. At her post, she burst into tears. The situation only collapses when Christian looks aside at his take-out container bustier: “You’re in your head. No, it will look like an aluminum foil dress. Instead, he recommends doing something graphical, perhaps from the “Output” and “Maximum Capacity” panels she picked up. As a tribute to her heritage, she chooses to make a cheongsam from plastic “thank you” bags.

At Chasity’s table, she has a big and ambitious plan: she makes a textured dress entirely from bottle caps, plastic knives and pieces of popcorn, individually painted in scarlet over a skirt. with ruffles. Christian worries that she doesn’t have enough time to finish her look, so he suggests that she hot glue first, then switch to spray painting. Overwhelmed by the obvious genius of this idea, she said to him: “You see, this is why you are a Christian. He shrugs his shoulders. “Yeah. True.”

The next morning, designers serenade Christian in the style of Bones’ beloved Patti LaBelle – with varying degrees of success – as he sends the models out for the first fittings. Pretty much everyone is late at this point, so when track day shows its ugly face the rush only gets worse. Chasity has popcorn falling out of her dress. Prajje’s doilies are only half spray painted. Even yesterday’s spontaneous fireworks display and cheerful friendship reflections can’t change the fact that some of these models barely fit into their clothes.

Coral putting the finishing touches on her dress. Greg Endries / Bravo

And yet, at the risk of hyperbolizing, I was completely stunned by this week’s sets as they paraded the catwalk. Never in a hundred lifetimes have I been able to make a doily dress that looked anything but alarming. Maybe for the first time this season, I had no idea who would come home. Let’s take a look at why.

Shantall’s curvy, one-sleeve LBD is nothing short of a revelation. If I hadn’t watched the moments leading up to the reveal, I would never have guessed that the dress is made entirely of straws. After about 15 hours in front of the sewing machine, Shantall has remarkably created a whole new texture, and it’s gorgeous, stylish yet bold. I know the judges agree too; Brandon’s jaw is literally open as the model struts past him.

Anna is the only model to go for something graphic, and the cut of her cheongsam is expertly adapted. Still, it’s hard to deny that Anna dressed a lovely lady in an oversized takeout bag, hastily stamped with the letters “E,” “X,” “I” and “T”. Usually Anna has a strange eye for elegance, but she missed the mark here.

As Bones’ beaded curtain dress walks down the catwalk, Elaine sits up, “It’s almost prettier than the fabric at Mood,” she says, and she’s right. Bones might have been lucky with these stunning bead curtains, but he’s used them so smartly that the ensemble shimmers. A shattered glass corset adds visual interest, and he’s left plenty of time to bless his model with a disco ball bag. Pure delight.

Coral’s elegant asymmetrical black dress almost looks like armor. This is the kind of dress a the Lord of the Rings the character could jump into battle – utilitarian yet sexy with her peek-a-boo belly and bumpy texture.

Honestly, I’m so impressed that Chasity was able to send something down the track that doesn’t feel like a total mess. Her poofy coffee filter skirt adds excellent movement to her vibrant red dress, and the silhouette is feminine without veering into childish territory. Yet when you take a closer look, the details crumble, in some cases literally. It’s not a question of design, but a question of timing.

I have a slight suspicion that the judges might disagree, but I love Aaron’s silver robe. With its chainmail-shaped straps and sparkly fringes, the set looks like something Wonder Woman would wear if she opted for a wintry color scheme. Plus, the fluffy paper capelet is delicious.

Let’s start with a caveat: I think Prajje is a brilliant designer. But Christian was right about his appearance; as he hurtles down the runway, the effect does not occur. The lace doilies of her cocktail dress, while flirtatious and eye-catching, don’t particularly flatter her model, who is engulfed in all the frills.

Kristina is known for her unconventional ideas, so it’s no surprise that the challenge of unconventional materials spurred one of her best ideas yet: melting plastic discs into glitter-like balls. The resulting mesh dress is bright, fun, and quite unique.

Immediately after the lights come on, the judges are practically overflowing with rave reviews. Nina, who has been with the Project track family from the start, says this is one of the best unconventional material challenges she’s ever seen and, for what it’s worth, I totally agree. Bones and Coral are given a quick pass to the salon, where they scream with excitement that they, once again, managed to pass.

Aaron’s silver cocktail dress. Greg Endries / Bravo

This leaves the judges to break down the best and worst looks. At the top are (thankfully!) Aaron, Shantall, and Kristina. Downstairs are Chasity, Prajje and Anna. Top scorers are showered with compliments: Nina calls Aaron’s dress “an architectural feat,” while guest judge Christopher John Rogers tells Shantall his gear looked so professional it “could have been beaded by Lesage in France ”. Kristina, too, earns a warm smile from Nina, who tells her, “I can to feel the confidence of this design.

At the bottom of the scale, the criticism is sharp, but not cruel. Christopher tells Chasity that the “texture graduation” in his design is excellent, but the workmanship “is insufficient”. It poses a similar problem with Anna’s graphics, which are creative but essentially meaningless. Elaine adds that the construction of the dress was not a problem, saying, “Shocking, to you it was the level of taste. ”

In the end, it’s Prajje who comes home for his doily dress. Judges believe that her leather underlay did nothing for her model’s figure, and neither was the lace sophisticatedly arranged. Granted, Prajje’s design was probably the worst of the bunch this week, but it’s always a punch to see him come home. He has such a rare and characteristic point of view, a point of view that I’m not sure I’ve seen elsewhere, especially given his dedication to his heritage. Losing such perspectives on the show is just nerve-racking. Each week, those farewells get harder, more painful. But it also means that the designs themselves are improving.

Next week the competitors have their first real customer challenge and it’s a spectacular Bravo. the Real housewives the crew’s in town, honey, and you better believe they’ll bring brewing storm clouds with them.

