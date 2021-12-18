Men’s basketball struggles from the line, bitten by Spiders in 83-74 loss | Sports

CHARLOTTE The NC State men’s basketball team fell frustratingly, 83-74, against the Richmond Spiders on Friday, December 17 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Wolfpack (7-4) only managed 21 of their 34 free throw attempts against the Spiders (7-4), a miserable 61.8% clip from the free throw line in their fourth loss of the l year due to errors. Redshirt’s sophomore goalie Dereon Seabron was the Packs’ charity gang’s biggest woe, scoring just 4-for-10 from the line.

The storyline of the game is that we’re normally a good free-kicking team, said head coach Kevin Keatts. And for us to leave 13 on the rim, that’s just not characteristic of us. And obviously give these guys credit they won the game but sure, we didn’t try to miss them and you look at Dereon Seabron he was great in our short season, great job, another double- doubles, but just couldn’t find a rhythm at the free throw line. So we must learn from it, we must move forward, we must continue to improve.

Although he shot poorly from the line, Seabron put in another phenomenal overall performance for the Pack, registering his seventh double-double of the season, with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Seabron woke up late in the game getting six points in about three minutes, and he put the exclamation mark on that run with a slam to bring the pack down to two points with 3:05 left in settlement.

[Seabron]It’s great, said Richmond head coach Chris Mooney. He’s such an explosive and awesome athlete and also a great dribbler. He handles the ball so well in half-court, in the middle of the field, in tight spaces. And what I was really trying to do was go under the bullet screens and it must be one of the bigger guys that have bullet screens for him and really try to make him as crowded as possible. He can always find crevices, and if you are on your heels he is able to jump and maneuver his body in difficult ways. He is great. I’m sure he’s an NBA player. In transition, it’s pretty much an automatic shopping cart.

But Seabrons ‘efforts were too weak, too late as the Packs’ free throw struggles came back to bite them, alongside Richmonds 46-30 with a points advantage in the paint.

At the start of the first half, it looked like NC State might have a chance to get away with a dominant offensive performance. The Pack finished first at 5 of 7 from deep, with all five entering the first seven minutes of the period, taking a 23-15 lead at one point. Second-year guard Cam Hayes, in particular, finished the first half going 3 of 4 over the arc, leading the Packs to the halftime goal with nine points.

However, entering the match, Richmond experienced several lags with the Pack that caught up with him at the end of the first. First, the average number of years of experience in the states of North Carolina is 1.3 years compared to 3.1 years in Richmond. Then, Richmond returned 85.5% of his minute earnings from last season to NC State’s 59.4%. The average age of the Richmond list is 24.3 years.

If that wasn’t intimidating enough, the Spiders severely outclass the pack in terms of frontline experience. Forward Grant Golden looked professional last season and it clearly showed in the first as he and Nathan Cayo parted the Wolfpack on the inside. By the end of the first, Golden and Cayo had 23 of Richmond’s 39 points and no other Spider had more than four.

I thought [Cayo] played really well, said Mooney. He had a few post moves in the first half that were almost unchallenged. He’s strong, experienced and physical, but he’s also a great dribbler, and for me that’s the most important quality to score at the post. He can just handle the ball, keep his dribble alive, so as you try to time when he’s going to go up, he can save his dribble for two or three more dribbles and can get closer to the basket.

According to Keatts after the game, second-year forward Ebenezer Dowuona rolled his ankle yesterday and the coach was not sure the five players would be able to play as late as last night. Dowuona played during the injury, doing all he could to prevent first zone scores, including scoring his playing tradition with a few insane blocks, but that wasn’t enough for the Pack to gain the advantage. in the first. Cayo was phenomenal on the backdoor cuts and Golden moved with serious agility sliding at one point for an easy score and one.

Give Richmond credit, Keatts said. I thought that in the first half we had given up a lot of easy baskets. I thought we made some adjustments in the second half. We did a better job and didn’t give up as many backdoor cuts. It’s hard when you play our style and they play their style, it’s a difference of styles and those are going to win. I thought in the first half they had completely passed us in this area, which means backdoor cuts and everything in between.

Richmond continued with fantastic finesse moves in the paint in the second half, dominating on the inside. Golden had another big hit on the low block to get his second and game score and, for a while, NC State looked purely outclassed as he tried to get back into the piece-by-piece contest.

However, as it always seems to be with this iteration of the Pack, NC State put in a personal score of 7-0 led by freshman goalie Terquavion Smith in order to get back to business. The line of Smith, Hayes and Seabron are powerful on the offensive end, finishing with 51 combined points in the last game against Purdue and finishing tonight with 55.

In what seems to be a consistent theme with this team, the Pack failed to overcome the bump, coming in one and three points on two occasions, but failed to take advantage of it. Staying consistent with the number of backdoor cuts Richmond had to make, NC State also allowed Tyler Burton and Jacob Gilyard to make a late-game impact. Gilyard finished the contest with 13 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals while Burton had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The final nail in the coffin came when NC State was down four with 36 seconds left. With 16 seconds left on the shot clock, Hayes fouled Burton, a 78.6 percent free throw shooter coming in tonight, essentially ending the game for the Pack.

We keep giving away games we should be winning, said Hayes. I just have a lot of mental failures right now. Don’t lock in getting out of caucuses and stuff. We just gotta do the little things that [are gonna come back to haunt] us when the ACC game comes in because in ACC there are no games, that’s the real thing, so some bad possessions would lose the game if they weren’t locked.

Next, NC State will face Wright State at PNC Arena on Tuesday, December 21, their first game there in more than two weeks. The Pack will be looking to right the ship after dropping three of its last four in a much needed home contest. This game inclines at 7 p.m.

We need to get smarter, Keatts said. We have to make the right plays. I’m going to need more, and I know this is going to sound crazy, I need more leadership from Cam Hayes and Seabron. And I ask for leadership from guys who are really in second year, who have really played half of a first year. And so we have to grow overnight. We must continue to improve. Our youth cannot hurt us all the time.