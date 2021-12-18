Military dad dresses up as Santa Claus to surprise his daughter





EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Santa Claus brought a Christmas surprise for a 4th grade girl to WD Hall Elementary School. On Friday, Penelope Sandoval’s 9th birthday, her class received a visit from Santa Claus. What she didn’t know was that Santa Claus was actually her father in disguise. Alex Sandoval is in the Navy and has been deployed to Guam for almost two years. He hasn’t been home since last December. “It’s exciting for me,” he said of the surprise visit. “She gets older, gets more emotional. She feels (my absence). I feel it too.” Linda Sandoval, Penelope’s mother, organized the surprise with her teacher, Laura Albright. “I know what it’s like to have a parent away right now,” says Albright, who grew up with both parents in the military. “And I saw Penelope wishing her father was here. So being able to create something special that the shell will remember for the rest of her life is phenomenal.” It took Penelope a few minutes to realize that her father was behind Santa’s costume and beard. But once she saw through her disguise, the two started to cry. “Dad!” she said as Alex lowered his beard. “I missed you.” “I was upset,” Alex told ABC 10News after hugging her daughter for a few minutes. “As soon as she realized it was me, the tears started to flow.” “I really wanted him to come home,” added Penelope. “My wish came true.” Penelope isn’t the only WD Hall student to receive a Christmas surprise this week. The school ran a holiday donation campaign throughout the month of December. All toys, clothes and books will go to other families in WD Hall in need. “They donate to their peers. It creates such a sense of community that was all of this together,” Albright said. “Whether they donated a 99-cent toy or some other toy, they were making a difference for another kid they could sit next to, play with, or have lunch with.” The school provided enough donations to help 16 families. They will each receive a book, crayons, a coloring book, clothes and four toys for each child. Families will also receive a $ 25 grocery gift card. “They can come on Saturday and ‘shop’ for the items,” said Heather Myers, president of PTO. “We will give all we have left to Ronald McDonald House.” Everything to make the holidays happier for students and families. And for Penelope, a birthday and a Christmas surprise that she will never forget. “It was super surprising,” she says. “I did not expect that.”

