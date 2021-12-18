Ahead of the IPO, demand for Zegna shares drops





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Weak demand for shares in Italian luxury fashion house Zegna Group, ahead of its New York IPO, wiped $ 100 million from the expected market valuation. Zegna Group and Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) involved in the transaction, announced that they have completed their business combination for their IPO on December 20 in a statement released today. hui. The market valuation hit $ 2.4 billion as PSPC investors pulled out of the combined merger and chose to sell rather than take shares of the newly merged company. This market value is lower than the 2.5 billion dollars initially mentioned. SPACs, also known as blank check companies, offer competitive interest rates that allow subscribers to profit without participating in mergers. Mass buybacks are common, with the average exodus of investors representing more than half of the shares offered. For Zegna, it was 58%. Still, a backing deal protected more than half of the lost investment, with outside institutional investors agreeing to buy up to $ 125 million in shares abandoned by PSPC subscribers. At the end of the merger, Zegna retains majority control, with 66 percent of the shares, Investindustrial takes 13 percent and the remaining 21 percent will go public. Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, by Ermenegildo Zegna, the fashion group is known for its luxury clothing for men. In 2018, she acquired the American brand Thom Browne, which also offers women’s clothing. Newly renamed Zegna, the company plans to use the $ 761 million raised to transition to a new generation of customers and meet the casual wear trend while retaining its vertically integrated model of owning artisan factories that produce their suits in wool and other fabrics. Today marks a monumental milestone for Zegna and marks the start of an exciting and crucial new chapter in our 111-year legacy, said CEO Gildo Zegna. What started as a woolen mill built by my grandfather has now grown into a modern, publicly traded luxury group with a one-of-a-kind manufacturing platform, sophisticated digital operations, and global scale and reach. Comments, questions or feedback? Write to us at [email protected]. More from this author: Big Data Watch: The engines of the luxury market boom in 2021 Omicron variant: what luxury needs to know Fashion relocation rush: why now and for how long?

