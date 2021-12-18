MILLVILLE A new era of basketball in Millville began on Friday night.

And if the opening atmosphere and the end result are any indications, the Thunderbolts could be pretty electric in their brand new home.

While there will be thousands of baskets made, along with hundreds of wins and memories to come, the Millville boys’ basketball team took the one chance to make a first impression.

The Bolts opened the season with a 60-53 victory over cross-country rival Cumberland, earning their head coach Mike LaTorre a victory in his debut.

It was really, really cool, said LaTorre, a 2002 Sacré-Coeur graduate who had been an assistant coach for a decade with the Thunderbolts before he got the top job. I have been here for over 10 years, it is my second home now.

My family was there, a lot of my old players too, and these guys from the show that I’ve been with for three or four years, it’s really cool to share this moment that was going to last forever.

There was a lot of energy in the bright and shiny gymnasium, which has a scoreboard suspended above center court and dedicated to all the past, present and future Thunderbolts of basketball programs during a little pre-game celebration.

The school marching band’s drum line added many rhythmic sounds during the game as three choir members performed an excellent rendition of the national anthem. Even a large projection screen brought a special message from Millville’s favorite son Mike Trout, who wished the Thunderbolts good luck for the season.

Millville deserves that kind of framework, said LaTorre. I was trying to involve everyone and make it special. Had to recruit children to stay in Millville. We did it with the soccer team and were trying to do it here (with the basketball team). I was trying to create an atmosphere, an environment that was something special. Something that not all teams can deliver.

The Thunderbolts certainly looked happy in their new surroundings.

Every day we come here and go to work, said senior Calem Bowman. It’s fun to be in that kind of atmosphere. It helps us to try to improve ourselves every day.

Junior Jaden Merrill added, Super sol, super nets. I love this short, it’s a real step forward compared to the old one.

Merrill etched his name in Millville lore, marking the first bucket for the Thunderbolts in the new house with a cute rollover sweater.

It feels good, Merrill said when told his name would be an answer to a trivial question for Millville’s hoops for years to come.

The junior center seemed more concerned with keeping Millville in the right direction. After a tough 3-10 season last winter, the Thunderbolts are aiming for more success this time around.

People doubt us after the entire COVID season, said Merrill, who finished with eight points in Game 1. It feels good to be standing now, to have a victory. We must continue. I wanted to go out and score as much as possible and contribute to the victory of this team.

LaTorre expects great things from the center.

He’s really improved from last season, the coach said. He played football this fall, got a lot harder and more physical. He’s a big aggressive guy.

There has been a lot of buzz around Holly City this month thanks to the Millvilles football team, which won the South-Central Group 4 regional championship a few weeks ago at Rutgers University.

We were tied to strengthen the success of the football team, but hey, that’s a lot of pressure, ”LaTorre said with a laugh.

The Thunderbolts (1-0) pulled off a 12-4 streak early in the fourth quarter for the win. Khalon Foster led all scorers with 20 points and Bowman scored 19 for the winners. Ethan Turner led Cumberland with 19 points.

