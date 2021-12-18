The impact of fast fashion

A look at the ethical concerns of fast fashion of those who hope to change consumer behaviors The power of the fashion and beauty industries is vast, both negatively and positively. We chat with Vetta Founder and CEO and MassArt Teacher Jennifer Varekamp. Updated: 6:36 PM EST December 17, 2021



Hide transcription

Show transcript

A SUSTAINABLE APPROACH. SOUTH BOSTON DESIGNER SAYS WE CAN DO MORE WITH LESS. ERIKA: THE POWER OF FASHION AND BEAUTY IS UNDENIABLE. A STATIC PERSON CAN TRANSMIT IDENTITY, CULTURE AND VALUES, AND ETH O INDUSTRIES ‘POWER IS VAST WITH BOTH POSITIVE AND NETIGAVIAN CONSEQUENCES. RAKA BARTLETT IS DEEPLY AWARE OF IMPACTS, A MANUFACTURER FROM AN EARLY AGE. >> I ALWAYS MADE MY OWN CSELO WHILE GROWING UP FROM THE TIME I WAS LIKE FOURTH YEAR. ERA: IK THE FOUNDER ANDEO C OF A SUSTAINABLE CLOTHING COMPANY THAT BEGINNED IN THE SOUTH -, IN SOUTHOS BTON, SHE TALKED ABOUT THE ETHICAL CONCERNS OF DESIGNING CLOTHING, WHO DOES IT AND HOW IT’S IS MADE. >> THE FABRIC BEGINS LIKE A FIBER, ST ONEEP IS WHAT RESOURCES ARE USED AND IF THEY ARE RENEWABLE. THEN YOU WATCH WHAT FIBER IS TRANSFORMED TO A THREAD. SUMMER DEMANDS A LOT OF CHEMICALS, AND THEN YOU LOOK AT THE FABRIC ITSELF, IT REQUIRES DRY CLEANING, DOES NOT LAST LONG BECAUSE IT IS BIODEGRADABLE. WE HAVE AIMED AT EACH OF THESE ELEMENTS EVERY TIME WE DESIGN A GAENRMT. WE RECEIVED NEW SAMPLES. ERIKA: SHE TAKES LONG LENGTHS TO MAKE SURE THE HANDS CREATING EACH GARMENT ARE IN GOOD HANDS. >> AT THE START WE MAKE ONLY IN THE USA AND I WOULD LIKE TO BE ABLE TO ENTER A FACTORY ANYTIME AND SEE HOW PEOPLE WERE TREATED. ERA: IK WITH A FEW DETAILS MADE ABROAD, SHE DOES HER RESEARCH. >> FOR THOSE I AM ALSO GOING OUT AND VISITED IN PERSAN -IN- PERSON BUT WE REQUIRE THAT OUR FACTORIES ARE AUDITED. ERIKA: IT’S A MASS TGEDYRA IN BANGLADESH THAT LIGHTED CHANGE REQUIREMENTS IN THE FASHION WORLD, 20 C13 SHINE FROM A CLOTHING FACTORY BUILDING. >> IT WAS A GALVANIZGIN MOMENT IN THE CONTEXT OF INKGIN ABOUT ISSS OFUE WORKERS AND THEIR SECURITY, AND WORKING CONDITIONS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN. ERIKA: OVER 1,100 REWE PEOPLE HAVE KILLED, DESPITE SIGNIFICANT SIGNS OF STRUCTURAL PROBLEMS AND COMPLAINTS ABOUT CONSTRUCTION WORKERS HAVE BEEN OBLIGED TO KEEP TIRHE ROUTINES. PROFESSOR AT HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL RESOURCES- – RESEARCH ETHICS IN GLOBAL BUSINESS. >> IRES ONE PRESSURE TO FILL THE ORDERS. AS REGARDS THE INTERESTS OF PEOPLE, IT’S DIFFICULT BECAUSE EVEN IF PEOPLE REPORT SOME CONCERNS ABOUT BUILDING, PEOPLE STILL WANT TO WORK. >> ONE IN SIX ON THIS PLANET WORKS FULLY CONNECTED TO INDUSTRY. WITH FASHION Y AOURE PUT IT ON YOUR BODY, BUT IT IS CONNECTED TO MANY OTHER BODIES IN THE EAST. ERA: IK JENNIFER IS A TEACHER IN THE FASHION DEPARTMENT AT MY SS ARCH. THE RISE OF FAST FASHION, CHEAP, DISPOSABLE CLOTHING HAS BEEN DEEPLY HARMFUL IN MANY WAYS. THE COTS WERE DECREASED ON THE FALL. >> YOU GO TO THE FABRIC STORE AND A FABRIC PARK IS MORE THAN YOUR T-SHIRT, HOW CAN IT BE? ERIKA: POLLUTION AND WASTE HAVE INCREASED. THE AVERAGE CONSUMER PURCHASES 60% MORE CLOTHING THAN 15 YEARS AGO, BUT EACH ITEM IS ONLY HALF THE LIFETIME. EVERY SECOND A GARBAGE TRUCK OF A TEXTILEISS VALUE DISCHARGED OR BURNED. >> WE HANGED CLOSE AND THEY MUST – IT WAS MORE VALUE IN CRAFTING AND WE DON’T PENSION TO THROW IT AWAY. ERIKA: SHE HAS BEEN TEACHING A COURSE ON SUSTAINABLE FASHION FOR ALMOST A DECADE. >> SO ALL OF MY DENIM IS USED. MORALLY WE NDEEO ARE TAKING A STEP IN AN ANTI-CONSUMPTION DIRECTION. WE HAVE TO LOOK AT EVERY ITEM AND SAY IT WAS A PICTURE ON INSTAGRAM SO I CAN’T WEAR IT AGAIN, SEEING IT SOMETHING TO BE HUMAN ALSO, I PURCHASED WITH EARNED MONEY AND SHOULD WEAR IT AND THE SHOW TO THE WORLD. ERIKA: NOT ONLY SUSTAINABILITY AND – ETHICAL MANUFACTURING IS ALSO CONSUMPTION. HIS COLLECTIONS ARE BASED ON FIVE CAPSULES OF ITEMS THAT CAN CREATE 30 OUTFITS. >> MOST WOMEN IN LYON US WEAR ON AVERAGE ABOUT 20% OF THEIR WARDROBE. IKA: RESPONSIBLE FASHION CAN ALWAYS BE FUN. ON THE VETTAS WEBSITE THERE IS A QUIZ TO SHOW HOW IT FITS YOUR STYLE. I LOVE THIS, THE PANTS ARE CUTE AND SOF ANDT, THIS LETTER IS SO COOL. CECIAN C TO BE WORN IN A TOTALLY DIFFERENT WAY. >> THIS WHOLE TOURNAMTEN – – ROLL NECK PART ON BUTTONS AND IT HAS OPEN ZIPPERS AND I LEARNED THIS IS A FRENCH TUCK. ERIKA: This is basically WHAT YOU WEAR SLEEVELESS. IT’S COMPLETELY DIFFERENT. >> WHAT WE ARE TRYING TO DO IS TO HELP WOMEN CREATE A WARDROBE MORE THOUGHT IN TMSER THAT IS MORE CURE AND ALSO THOUGHT IN TERMS OF KNOWING WHERE SHE COMES FROM AND THAT IT HAS A POSITIVE IMPACT ON MEN AND THE PLANET. ANTHONY: SHE WAS INSPIRED TO CREATE HER COMPANY AERFT BY WATCHING A DOCUMENTARY ON SWEATSHOPS AND GOING THROUGH HER OWN CLOTHING. SHAY: NA SHE FOUND THAT MANY BRANDS ALSO HAVE VIOLATIONS. SHE SAID TO CONSIDER USING FABRICS SUCH AS TENSEL OR ORGANIC COTTON. CONVENTIONAL COTNTO HAS OR INVOLVES THE USE OF A LOT OF PESTICIDES. A LOT OF THESE IMAGES WERE SHOT BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, YOU MAY NOT SEE A LOT OF PPLEOE IN MASKS OR IN OFFICE SPACES, OR IN FACTORIES. ANTH