Men are definitely more style conscious than ever before: Ujjawal Dubey

Since 2014, Ujjawal Dubey has reinvented the expression of fashion and personality through his label Antar Agni. Synonymous with beautiful fabrics with a fluid expression and drapes that put the wearer’s personality at the heart, this year Antar Agni launched its first flagship store in Delhi’s design district, Lado Sarai. Although it is a men’s specialty, almost 30 percent of Dubeys customers are women. Fluidity, in the fabric, the design, the wearer and now his store, remain his trademark. We discuss with the designer his vision and plans for a post-pandemic recovery

Congratulations on the store. First of all, at a time when industry and business are going through unprecedented times, why start a store?

It has been an interesting time. And I agree, our launch timing is interesting. The store has been in my head for two years. In fact, the idea has been germinating for three years and it took me a long time to overcome the inhibition of going looking for a permanent address. But I used it as a vent for all the uncertainty of those years of the pandemic. At the start of the year, I felt capable enough to take the plunge. The pros are plentiful like now you don’t have to hunt for us. We exist in all offline and online multi-designer spaces but your range is limited.



It was the whole idea of ​​finding a new vent. Frankly, the last two years have been tough. One was bored and the mind was running in two directions. I am well aware that physical spaces have been reduced and I even have a few close friends who have had to close stores. But I thought why not have a little space of our own to hurry.



Tell us something about the store.

First of all, the priority was to have a manageable space, not to go for a big space, so that everything could be managed by our own team and that stocks and logistics were not a problem. The idea was to create a subtle space without all the hectic retail energy. In the end, I got the right space in a nice place and decided to go. We obviously had to face the challenges of containment because it was not a ready space and the deadlines were extended.

True to our earthy roots, the boutique reflects the fluidity that is synonymous with my creations. I had this vision of a village house where you have mud walls to keep it cool and all around, with no curves or sharp edges. The space has been designed to represent a modern version of a traditional dwelling. We used Agrocrete, an eco-friendly cement developed by one of the guys at IIT Roorkee for the walls. I was okay with some irregularities just like my clothes and that I love. The idea was to be minimal, just like our branded offerings.



Do you think that in the age of e-commerce, a brick and mortar place is still needed?

We’ve always been online through e-commerce and our own website. For international customers, it worked well. In fact, 80 to 90% of our online sales are international. During the lockdown period, we have shown interest from countries like Fiji, Trinidad, Lebanon, Jordan, US, Australia and US-UK. It is the era of phygital. In fact, confidence in digital shopping has increased over this period.

The physical store is an absolutely different experience from the online store. Online, you have the opportunity to browse different pieces and collections from the comfort of your own home. The store, on the other hand, gives you the pleasure of touching and the chance to try things out.



What are your plans for the Antar Agni brand since you also recently launched shoes?

The idea was to break the monotony of those days by pumping our energy into creating a new product, and the shoes were first on our list. The reason for the launch of the shoes was that one felt the lack of the right shoes to complete the look. In the past, we have created shoes for our shows. I have wanted to make shoes for a long time. The shoes are simply an extension of our collections. The looks we have created are basic with basic soles and classic fits that go with our collection with lots of fabric manipulation, suede gathers and pleats. The mono look came out well. In the future, I plan to experiment with the shoes more and this is only the first step. We’re going to go for a lot of simple plains, drapes, cuts and laces too, as people start to come out. We’re working on adding more stuff, but the planning and process is underway and we’ll be announcing new lines early next year.

The past two years have been a year of hiatus for everyone personally and professionally. How have these years shaped your design thinking?

My approach and process is still very physical and not much has changed. I always approach design as consciously as possible. It’s about setting your own standard and your own discipline. We are aware of our creation and are also local in our process from the start. I create with control and make sure the process remains very internal.

Can you trace the evolution of Indian man style since you started. Is there a space for luxury loungewear among Indian men?

When we started, and I tell everyone, you walk into any type of store, big or small, there would at best be no men’s display or allotted space in the back. . A few years in the business, probably starting in 2016, is when we started to see more action in menswear. People were excited to try new things and experiment with their style. During this time, many interesting interactions took place. The media and Bollywood also helped as men were seen to experiment more. There was growing confidence. In fact, in our third year, I felt what we were doing was right. In 2017, in Mumbai, stores dedicated to men’s clothing started to open, which was a big change and an accelerator for the segment. In fact, more and more men’s showcases appeared and the segment began to grow.

Interestingly, I noticed how men have become on their own when shopping. Previously, they came with their families (women, daughters, sisters, mothers) and this was the common practice. And soon they started to come alone. This is a good change as men are now proud to dress and want to be different.