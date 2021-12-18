Digital watch for men and boys Emartos Fashion (black dial, green strap)





Price: 1,499.00 – 569.00

(as of December 18, 2021 10:46:05 UTC – Details) Product Description Emartos Army Dark Green Color Sports Watch for Boys and Men Watches – For boys, the latest model “Automatic Watch Movement” was launched in the category of watches with army style rubber strap. which is high quality attached with a plastic case In demand due to its sleek dial Round dial to match the army green strap which looks so effortlessly cool Green front light for visibility in dark places Added alarm functionality and month, day, date Water resistant to a depth of 20 meters with light weight EMARTOS DIGITAL WATCH Wear your style with the fashionable Emartos watch. You can show it off with your casual, sporty and formal outfit. You can use the watch in sports, gym, running, exercise, cycling and more. Pair it with your favorite outfits Display type: DigitalMovement: QuartzIdeal for: Men and boysDial shape: Round QUARTZ MOVEMENT The quartz movement ensures precision and precision through the regulation of the quartz crystal. The watch has a push button to set, day / date and also set the alarm. The stylish digital display that makes monitoring the time extremely easy. BRACELET IN QUALITY MATERIAL The watch strap is made of high quality material which adds stability and durability to its parts. Its material is of high quality, which makes it beautiful, durable and sweat-free. ELEGANT APPEARANCE Pair it with your everyday outfits. Wear your style with the Emartos watch. Pair it with running, stopwatch, gym, exercise and office FUNCTION CONTROL Four buttons to control different functions. 1.LED light 2. Set the alarm 3. Set the day, date and time 4. Stopwatch for your exercise. BRAND BOX PACKAGING Packaged in an Emartos gift box. Emartos is known for its quality products. Batteries: 1 9V batteries required. (included)

is interrupted by the manufacturer: no

Package Dimensions: 7.6 x 7.4 x 6.4cm; 100 grams

Date of first availability: September 29, 2018

Manufacturer: Emartos

ASIN: B07HVLQKD1

Item model number: SA-BLACKGREEN

Country of Origin: China

Department: Boys

Manufacturer: Emartos

Item Weight: 100g Display type: Digital | Housing material: PC | Strap material: PU

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Month / Day / Date Calendar, Alarm, Water Resistant, LED Display, Backlight, Shock Resistant, Stopwatch.

Water resistance: 20 meters

All EMARTOS products are actually tested before shipment and also packaged in an Emartos gift box Did you like it? Thanks for sharing on social media!

