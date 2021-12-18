Model claims she was ‘not invited’ to a friend’s wedding because she said she ‘looked too good’ in a dress

A model claimed she was not invited to a close friend’s wedding because the bride thought she “looked too good” in her dress – although she personally chose the design for her.

The woman, who is called Alena and is from Heidelberg, Germany, explained that as one of her close friends prepared to tie the knot, she chose a dress that Alena would wear for her upcoming nuptials.

She opted for a strapless blue and beige Albina Dyla dress, but when the bride got nervous that Alena could top her big day in the dress, she told him she couldn’t come anymore.

Alena decided to share the story on TIC Tac and it quickly went viral, gaining over five million views and triggering a storm of responses.

“My close friend didn’t invite me to her wedding because she thought I was too good looking in the dress she chose for me,” Alena wrote in the clip. “I still took some pictures of the fire in it.”

She then posted a few pics of herself rocking the gorgeous foot-length ensemble, covered in head-to-toe sequins.

In the comments section, the model said she “couldn’t understand” why her friend had a problem with her appearance, especially since she had chosen the clothes herself.

She also said the day should be about “valuing people”, not how they look.

His video quickly caused an uproar on the internet, and the actions of his anonymous friend caused fury from viewers.

“As a friend, she should want you to be beautiful. If she was safe and confident, she wouldn’t feel intimidated at her own wedding. So sad, ”one person wrote in the comments section.

“Really upsets me. Women should empower themselves and we are all beautiful in our own way, ”someone else said.

“I mean, she’s kinda right. You can’t come to my wedding like that and expect me to run away with you, ”one viewer joked. “Like, at that time, I marry you. “

Although many people were on Alena’s side, some said she should respect her friend’s wishes on her special day.

While it’s not clear if she was referring to this situation, Alena posted another video about wanting to “die inside” after being “betrayed” by a friend.

“This is literally how I want everyone to go to my wedding. Please dress to impress you all need rings next, ”reads a fourth comment.

Another person added: “You should cut the bride off honestly. She is clearly not a true friend. I wouldn’t doubt that she has been a jealous and secretive hater for a while now.

“I can’t imagine not inviting a friend over just because she looks gorgeous in a dress,” said another. “She could have just asked you to choose another dress. She did you dirty. His loss.

“Girl, it’s her wedding, her special day. If she doesn’t want the dress on you respect that, ”someone wrote. “You can wear it anywhere else. I get both sides, but still.

While it’s not clear if she was referring to this situation, Alena posted another video about her desire to “die inside” after being “betrayed” by a friend.

“When you always see cute best friend videos on your [for you page] and you have to act like you’re not giving anything, but you’re actually dying inside because every girlfriend you’ve betrayed yourself at some point, ”she wrote, alongside a clip that showed her waving the room sign to the camera.