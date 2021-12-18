This Cozy Holiday Dress Is ‘Amazing’, According To Amazon Buyers





If you have a busy vacation schedule ahead, you know the importance of a comfortable vacation wardrobe. When you’re rushing from party to party or cooking up a Christmas feast, these are the softest, most comfortable clothes in your wardrobe that you crave. But because it’s one of the most important times of the year, donning a pair of tracksuits and an oversized tee isn’t enough. You’ll need a set that’s as stylish as it is comfortable and functional – and we’ve found exactly what you need.

With Merokeety Lace Cocktail Dress, you can easily and comfortably accomplish all your vacation tasks in absolute style. The dress is, dare we say it, perfect: both sophisticated and trendy, versatile and with a gorgeous fit that creates a flattering silhouette. And right now, you can get it up to 48% off on Amazon.

Made from a soft polyester and rayon fabric, the dress is so comfortable you’ll want to wear it beyond the holiday season. But the best thing about it is no one will ever know you could basically be sleeping in it. With a high scoop neckline, cinched waist, and top-to-bottom floral lace, the dress looks effortlessly chic, and it’s sure to get you tons of compliments. At least that’s what more than 9,000 Amazon buyers are saying.

“I love this dress!” we wrote. “I gained a little weight in my forties and none of my pretty dresses fit anymore, [so] I turned to Amazon and crossed my fingers. And shit, did Amazon deliver! … I got so many compliments on this dress and everyone was so shocked that I got it for so cheap on Amazon two days ago. Plus the color was amazing! “

Speaking of color, the dress comes in 14 stunning shades ranging from neutrals to pastels. You can hang it in red or dark green for the holidays, or choose black or light blue to wear it all year round. Either way, your dress will arrive before Christmas and it won’t cost you more than $ 50.

If you plan to wow your guests while secretly enjoying the comforts of pajamas in December, order Merokeety Lace Cocktail Dress now. Whether you wear it to all the parties this holiday season or save it for Christmas Day, you’ll never want to take it off once you put it on.

