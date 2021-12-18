







On November 20, Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week brought glamor, couture and fundraising for the Calgary Food Bank and the Grain of Hope outreach program (Butil ng Pag-asa). Hosted by Spotlight Couronne International Inc. at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Calgary, the event included a red carpet, gala dinner and fashion show. The theme of the event, Behind the Colors, was a celebration of diversity, inclusiveness, heritage and passion. SCI advocates for social awareness, creating events that showcase art and artists from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and this year has kept that focus. Organizers Limuel Vilela and Alvin Francia opened the show with Virgin Radio host Danaye Maier. Food bank community engagement coordinator Caitlin Reid said demand is even higher this year. Normally, they expect a 50 percent increase in food requirements in December, but this year the increase started in September. Reid says the food bank is looking for volunteers to help sort, organize and distribute food for the holiday season. Three local designers organized a breathtaking parade: Homomilk Estudio directed by Maliyah Abenir and Zxyro Jdrk, Olga Sem and Elena Golovi. Homomilk presents a collection of street clothes, Olga Sem presents intricately designed costumes and Elena Golovi offers tailoring in silk and felt. Vilela said the event was a showcase for diversity. We are stronger together as a community. Behind the Colors represents us, regardless of your skin color or background, said Vilela. We represent every color, represented by me and you.



5th Calgary International Fashion and the Arts Week brings together high fashion and nonprofit fundraising

by Amie Osness, Calgary Journal
December 17, 2021 SCI advocates for social awareness, creating events that showcase art and artists from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and this year has kept that focus.</p> <p>Organizers Limuel Vilela and Alvin Francia opened the show with Virgin Radio host Danaye Maier.</p> <div class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow aligncenter" data-effect="slide"> <div class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_container swiper-container"> <ul class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_swiper-wrapper swiper-wrapper"> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-30979" data-id="30979" data-src="https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Homomilk_Estudyo-1-scaled.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Homomilk Estudio Streetwear. PHOTO: FRIEND OSNESS</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-30976" data-id="30976" data-src="https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Homomilk_Estudyo-Streetwear-Finale-scaled.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Homomilk Studio Streetwear Finale. PHOTO: FRIEND OSNESS</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-30977" data-id="30977" data-src="https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Elena-Golovi-Couture-scaled.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Couture Felting Elena Golovi. PHOTO: FRIEND OSNESS</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-30978" data-id="30978" data-src="https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Elena-Golovi-Finale-scaled.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Elena Golovi Couture Final Felting. PHOTO: FRIEND OSNESS</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-30975" data-id="30975" data-src="https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Olga-Sem-Masks-scaled.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Elena Golovi Couture Final Felting. PHOTO: FRIEND OSNESS</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-30974" data-id="30974" data-src="https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Olga-Sem-scaled.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Fashion by Olga Sem. PHOTO: FRIEND OSNESS </figcaption></figure> </li> </ul> <p><a class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_button-prev swiper-button-prev swiper-button-white" role="button"></a><a class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_button-next swiper-button-next swiper-button-white" role="button"></a><a aria-label="Pause Slideshow" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_button-pause" role="button"></a></p> <div class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_pagination swiper-pagination swiper-pagination-white"></div> </div> </div> <p>The food bank’s community engagement coordinator, Caitlin Reid, said demand is even higher this year. Normally, they expect a 50 percent increase in food requirements in December, but this year the increase started in September.</p> <p>Reid says the food bank is looking for volunteers to help sort, organize and distribute food for the holiday season.</p> <p>Three local designers organized a breathtaking parade: Homomilk Estudio directed by Maliyah Abenir and Zxyro Jdrk, Olga Sem and Elena Golovi. Homomilk presents a collection of street clothes, Olga Sem presents intricately designed costumes and Elena Golovi offers tailoring in silk and felt. </p> <p>Vilela said the event was a showcase for diversity.</p> <p>We are stronger together as a community. Behind the Colors represents us, whatever your skin color or where you are from, ”said Vilela. We represent every color, represented by me and you.

