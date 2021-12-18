Giant opens largest Heirloom Market in Philadelphia





The Giant Company opened its fourth Giant Heirloom Market in the Philadelphias Fashion District mall on Thursday, closing the year of strong retailer growth in the city in 2021, which included four new stores and the Giant Direct e-commerce distribution center. Giant currently operates eight stores in Philadelphia. The new store, located at 801 Market Street, is accessible from inside the mall as well as Market Street, and features local produce, a large plant-based aisle, a self-service tap wall with over 30 selections, kombucha on tap, a Starbucks and a Hissho sushi bar. Related: Giant Expands Presence in Hometown Philadelphia It seems very fitting that our growth and investment in the city is culminating this year with this new store in a legendary location that has served Philadelphians and visitors to our city for decades, said Nicholas Bertram, President of The Giant Company. , based in Carlisle, PA. . This store will reach residents and workers of the Fashion District and beyond, as well as visitors to historic sites and museums near Philadelphia. Always keeping in mind our goal of connecting families for a better future, we know our customers will be delighted by the beautiful architecture and features of this giant heritage marketplace. This store is the largest giant heirloom market to date with 32,000 square feet of retail space. Located in the historic 1928 building that housed Philadelphia’s iconic Strawbridge & Clothier department store, the company has restored and maintained many interior design elements including decorative trims, chandeliers, signage and the famous Il Porcellino, the ancient statue of a boar from Strawbridges. Related: Opening set for the third giant heritage market Designed to accommodate urban spaces and offer shopping experiences adapted to city dwellers, Giant Heirloom Market is inspired by European grocery stores with a format and a range of products adapted to urban neighborhoods. The Fashion District store is the first new Giant Heirloom Market since 2019, joining stores in Philadelphia neighborhoods like Graduate Hospital, University City and Northern Liberties. Like the first three GIANT Heirloom Market stores, the Fashion District store will feature Philadelphia-area food suppliers including Claudio Specialty Foods and Isgro Pastries, as well as a bean grinding option with One Village Coffee. To meet the needs of its customers on the go, the store will also offer a Giant Direct online grocery store through which customers will be able to access tens of thousands of items found in GIANT stores and order online for pickup or delivery. the next day. For in-store shoppers, there are also 16 ATMs and Scan It! Express. Having been part of the Giant Heirloom Market team since day one, today is a day that I have long been looking forward to and will soon forget, store manager Nick Meyer said. Our location in the Fashion District is the perfect blend of Philadelphia and the best of the Giant Heirloom market and just like the meaning of its name, it truly is something to treasure. I know I speak for the whole team when I say that we are delighted to welcome our new neighbors and visitors, and we can’t wait to see what they think of the store we have designed for them.

