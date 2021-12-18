This 16 Asda dress is so popular that she even has her own Instagram page



The dress is perfect for the party (Photo: @thegeorgepinkdress)

Everyone every once in a while a dress comes along that drives buyers crazy.

2021 was awaiting great sartorial success and it has finally arrived, in the form of a super festive dress.

The star of this year’s show is a 16 George at Asda dress that has become a budget hit with fashion fans.

And he even has his own dedicated Instagram page.

Pink, satin and shiny, the dress is perfect for the holiday season and would be the most beautiful occasion for Christmas outfit.

Sitting around the bust and lightly brushing the rest of the body, it’s universally flattering and will fit a variety of shapes.



The dress is also available in gray (Photo: @thegeorgepinkdress)

With puffed sleeves and a square neckline, it’s available in sizes 6 to 24 and also comes in a silver gray for those who prefer darker colors.

While his style credentials are not up for debate, we can’t deny how much he looks like an indie label. Best-selling Selkies coin. The George version is not quite on the same level, but you will get a 20 note change when you buy, compared to the Selkie option which costs over 230.

Like the viral clothes that came before it (remember THAT Zara dress?), The dress achieved such legendary status that it even has its own dedicated Instagram page.



Christmas Day outfit sorted (Photo: @thegeorgepinkdress)

@thegeorgepinkdress documents the dress’s journey as it weaves its way through the profiles of more and more fashionistas and influencers.

The bio on the page reads: Kill So Hard I Deserve My Own Account.

Instagram users all bring their own twist to the dress, with some going for casual and cool looks by pairing it with Dr Martens boots.



It’s sold out online (Photo: Asda)

However, the dress really makes sense when it’s time to party.

The majority wear their tallest platforms and brightest bags to take good business to the next level.

With the hype reaching its climax, the trendy dress is now sadly sold out online although there is a some remaining sizes in gray.

The coveted pink colourway is still available in stores too, so head to your local supermarket if you feel like it.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one, we recommend pairing it with rhinestone tights, black platform heels and a matching black headband for a preppy but party-appropriate look.

