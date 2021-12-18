Lady Toppers wins in drama mode at Fairleigh Dickinson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Down 12 with 8:19 remaining in regulation, WKU women’s basketball has once again made an epic comeback. The Lady Toppers came back to force overtime and won in the second extra period, 92-88.

WKU improves to 7-4 on the season and has won six of their last seven games. The Lady Toppers also end the two-game road trip with two wins.

The Lady Toppers started the game 7-0. The two teams traded baskets for much of the quarter, but a 7-0 run by Fairleigh Dickinson from 3:03 tied the game at 15. Foster stopped the race with his first collegiate 3-pointer for put WKU back in the lead. The Knights had a last-second layup just before the end of the quarter to drop it to 18-17.

Fairleigh Dickinson widened that layup with five more unanswered points to start the second quarter and take his first lead of the game. WKU followed by scoring six consecutive points to come back to the top of two. From there, the Knights outscored the Lady Toppers 17-7 to take a 39-31 halftime lead.

The Knights outscored WKU 17-16 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 56-47 heading into the fourth. Fairleigh Dickinson tied her biggest lead of the game at 8:19 to lead 61-49. From that point on, the Lady Toppers outscored the Knights 25-13 and limited Fairleigh Dickinson to just one basket in the race to tie the game.

Abdelgawad used an opportunity and one with 46 seconds left in regulation to reduce the game to two. The Knights scored on the next possession to regain the lead by four. Blevins reduced the score to one with a three, then tied the game with another 3-pointer six seconds later after a pair of free throws from the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson recovered the ball with 10 seconds left, but the WKU defense held on to send it into overtime.

The first overtime, WKU scored seven points on seven free throws, including three in the final nine seconds to tie the game. Blevins was fouled with nine seconds left, four behind. She made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second. Abdelgawad crushed the boards and recovered the rebound and suffered a foul on the put out attempt. She made both free throws with seven seconds remaining. The Lady Toppers held the Knights scoreless again in the dying seconds to force a second overtime.

In the second overtime, it was the show of Abdelgawad and Hope Sivori. Abdelgawad scored the first points of the frame. Sivori kept WKU with a pair of free throws and a jumper in the paint. At the bottom of one, Abdelgawad drove and scored a bucket to put WKU back on top of one. On the other side, she managed a defensive rebound and made one of two free throws after being quickly fouled. On her missed free throw, she got the offensive rebound and scored to seal the game for the Lady Toppers.

WKUs 92 points were the second most of the season for the Lady Toppers and the most against a Division I opponent.

Abdelgawad tied his career high with 33 points in the game. She is one of only two NCAA DI players to have scored 33 or more points in multiple games this season. The senior is now averaging 18.2 points per game. Twenty-five of his 33 points have been scored in the fourth period and overtime.

Blevins finished with career highs in points (15), rebounds (8) and assists (7). Mya Meredith had 14 points, four rebounds and two steals. Jaylin Foster tied his career points record with 13 and recorded nine career best rebounds as well as three assists.

The Lady Toppers dominated in the paint, edging the Knights 50-28 at the post. The Lady Toppers also took advantage of the transition, scoring 16 points on quick breaks against two Fairleigh Dickinsons.

Overall, the game featured 12 lead changes and eight draws.

