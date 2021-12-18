Fathers dress up for Christmas to highlight unequal parenting concerns





Men leading the charge for gender equality in parental rights disguised themselves as Santa Claus and marched through the rue de la République on Saturday morning. At an event they dubbed “Put Father Back in Santa Claus,” members of Flimkien Missirijiet Inqumu sought to educate parents about the unequal treatment of child rearing. “Every Christmas as well as during much of the holiday season, many children find themselves separated from their caring and honest fathers for no good reason,” IMF said. Their concerns revolve around the treatment often received by fathers caught up in custody disputes. These legal issues can take years to resolve; courts often tend to designate mothers as primary caregivers. Members walked down Republic Street while carrying signs that clicked on the custody arrangements with messages such as “visits are for criminals behind bars, not for children and their fathers.” Protesters took to rue de la République in Valletta. Photo: Matthieu Mirabelli The association said it believes in 50-50 parenting time, from which all parties benefit: “fathers equal opportunities for a strong constant presence in their children’s lives, mothers equal access at the workplace and, above all, give children the gift of both parents. “ RELATED STORIES The IMF said that despite rhetoric about gender equality, gender roles continued to be subject to institutional pressure on both parents, “particularly in child care arrangements.” The IMF said it is currently in the process of registering as a voluntary organization according to the law and therefore cannot accept donations. However, anyone interested in becoming a member or volunteer can contact the association by sending an email to [email protected] or via Facebook. Independent journalism costs money. Times of Malta support for the price of a coffee. Support us

