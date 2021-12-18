Barnyard Fashionistas Collection brings NFT to fashion





Talk about limitless possibilities and levels of versatility; non-fungible tokens have proven that one thing can be applied over a wide area and have historic impact. The Barnyard Fashionistas NFT collection proves this fact with its introduction and focus on fashion and breathing life into this world through art. Barnyard Fashionistas is making its tribune as a one-of-a-kind collection that covers iconic fashion looks through the decades. This collection attempts to implement a fundamentally different approach to the type and style of traits included in non-fungible tokens. The art created and directed by a woman sets itself apart by offering a revolutionary contract that allows people to reserve an NFT and mint whenever the gas is low. This is a primarily new approach that makes the whole process of minting an NFT even more profitable. The Barnyard Fashionistas collection has over 600 traits three times the standard while introducing a unique perspective that combines the fashion experience with NFT design. One remarkable thing about the Barnyard Fashionistas collection is how the designer worked at Pixar and Sony on Monsters Inc., The Incredibles, and Oscar nominated Hollow Man. The NFT design features depressed chickens in colorful, crisp trendy outfits, which the designer says is an attempt to bring iconic fashion to the fore. The Barnyard Fashionistas collection has over 600 traits three times the standard while introducing a unique perspective that combines the fashion experience with NFT design. Basically, Barnyard Fashionistas NFT is a revolutionary sub-collection randomization that creates multiple collections within a single set. The designer aims to capture traditional NFT collectors, NFT female collectors to attract more women to the space, and fashion enthusiasts who are interested in NFT. Beyond all the distinctiveness that Barnyard Fashionistas NFT is proud of, its track record promises massive prizes and giveaways, including the delivery of a 100% mint Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Behind this revolutionary NFT collection are Bree Allen and Josh Reiss. Reiss has received accolades for her ground-breaking work supervising characters on the Universal Studios Spider-Man theme park ride, modeling on Monsters Inc., character modeling on The Incredibles, and main work on character setup on Hollow Man at Pixar and Sony Imageworks. Bree, meanwhile, is behind everything fashion related to the collection. Her work has been featured in photos in Rolling Stone, Village Voice Media, and more. I wanted to create this collection to celebrate people’s self-expression through fashion. I’ve always loved seeing the different ways people express themselves through their clothes. Fashion can reveal to the world who you are without even talking to you. I tried to create little characters of people I know or observed. Hope when people look at this collection they can find a chicken that represents them or someone they know. This collection celebrates many different fashion styles and the people who wear them, said Bree Allen. Barnyard Fashionistas NFT is an inclusive collection for men, women and non-binary people. The goal is to create an accessible collection and a community where everyone can feel welcome. If you love fashion and chickens, there is a place for you in our community. Fashion is for everyone, and that’s why I like to use chickens for this collection instead of humans. Using an animal instead of a human takes away any preconceived feelings about humanity, Bree said. In the roadmap, various milestones were set for user participation, such as opening the chicken coop at 12% and launching the merch store at 24%. At 48%, ten iPad Pros with Apple Pencil devices are up for grabs, and at 60%, a charity supporting the care and recovery of farm animals will receive $ 40,000. Up to 100% holders have a potential chance to win rewards, Bree Allen and Josh Reiss are expressing their excitement with all of the upcoming rewards for the community. The collection will launch on December 2. Learn more about Barnyard Fashionistas NFT about the collections website. Also follow the Twitter, Instagram and Discord pages for updates.

