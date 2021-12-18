With the addition of Koppenberg, the Women’s Tour of Flanders gets a major upgrade





Race organizer Flanders Classics has announced the 2022 routes of the great women’s one-day races Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders, with some notable additions: the Kemmelberg and the Koppenberg, at last! Both climbs are of the iconic cobblestone variety and have long been key features of (significantly) older male counterparts. On March 27, 2022, the Womens WorldTour makes its fifth stage in Ghent-Wevelgem. The race starts at the Menin Gate in Ypres, and with 159 km the route is 17 km longer than the 2021 edition won by Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma). The peloton then heads for the first time to De Moeren and, like the men, the riders will face a typically windy section on the Chemin des Bergs. After the Monteberg, the first ascent of the Kemmelberg will take the terrain on the Belvdre side, before returning in a loop via a sequence of climbs that includes the Scherpenberg and the Baneberg. The steepest Ossuary side of Kemmelberg marks the last ascent of the race before a quick break-in towards Wevelgem. The last 54 km of the women’s race will be identical to the men’s race (which will take a route of 249 km more or less identical to the 2021 edition), including the last banks where Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on several occasions put his rivals to the edge of the sword earlier this year. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins the sprint to win 2021 Gent-Wevelgem. The next stage of the Womens WorldTour will take place a week later, on April 3, 2022. With 158 km, the Tour of Flanders is also longer than in recent years (but not the longest of all time; this price goes to the 2019 edition, won by then European champion Marta Bastianelli) and will start in the same way as the men, with a loop on the Markt, Oudenaarde. From there the peloton heads for the hills and their very first assault on the jagged cobblestones and 22% incline of the Koppenberg. Once again, the last 45 kilometers will be identical to the men, passing through Steenbeekdries, Taaienberg and Kruisberg, and climbing the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, before finishing on the Minderbroedersstraat back to Oudenaarde. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) takes the solo victory at the Tour of Flanders 2021. Like this year, the women will finish about an hour after the men (around 6:00 p.m. local time), and both races will have their finals broadcast live.

