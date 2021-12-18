Move to Amazon. Other retailers are catching up





The big takeaway of this whole session is that retail apps, Amazon notwithstanding, of course make shopping from any retailer easier than ever and seamless, even when it comes to returning unwanted purchases. My house is now my dressing room. There is no harsh lighting, no queue, and no store without your size. I always hated it when I was in a store and found something I liked but they only had two sizes, too big or too small, and I came home more disappointed than if I had never found the article at all. Now, if you need the next size jeans, you can just open the app and have a new pair on the way before you’ve even taken the first one off. The other advantage of these apps is their loyalty programs. Just like airlines, they have points, rewards, and coupons. There’s always a new deal to check out, and if you find a dress you like but can’t afford, you can sign up to be notified when it goes on sale for the next awards show. I love the free shipping, easy returns, and the right size showing on my doorstep. So many retailers have now realized that while there was no global pandemic in play, I wouldn’t want to buy in person if I didn’t have to. Of course, none of this implies that apps, or their catalogs, are perfect. One downside is that it is very easy to end up with hundreds or even thousands of dollars in your shopping cart even if you are just browsing and if you don’t try the items and return them quickly you can end up paying for it. convenience, even if you end up returning most of your order. In its fifth annual State of Returns report, which captured the sentiment of more than 1,000 consumers in the United States, after-market pioneer Narvar reported that 52% of consumers planned to buy more in the United States. line and less in store this year, 37% plan to buy earlier this year and prioritize retailers that offer clear delivery estimates, and 35% won’t make a purchase if they don’t know when the item will arrive . Macys expands its digital footprint by partnership with Mirakl for an organized digital marketplace that will expand the company’s assortment in existing categories and brands and introduce a range of new categories, allowing carefully selected third-party merchants to sell their products on Macys.com and Bloomingdales.com, said Matt Baer, ​​chief digital officer and customer at Macys. He says Macys’ digital business aims to generate $ 10 billion in sales by 2023. This holiday season, Target is also working to provide customers with more user-friendly options online, including new features to make the shopping experience even more convenient and easier, whether you want to visit a physical store. or not. You can order same-day pickup and even same-day delivery through Shipt, with most orders delivered or ready for pickup in just a few hours. New this holiday season, you can also add some groceries to your order to make sure you have everything on your list. If you need extra help completing your Target run, the Shopping Partner tool allows a friend or family member to pick up your order for you. Retailers are working to fix it.

