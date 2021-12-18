Woman threatens to sue seamstress who made her wedding dress

A wedding day is important to every bride and something that they have been looking forward to for so long. So if someone messes it up, it is only natural for the bride to get angry or even furious in some cases.

This is what happened when a woman discovered her seamstress had copied her unique dress.

The woman was struggling to find a wedding dress for her wedding next year, so she took it upon herself to design the dress of her dreams herself as she has a background in design.

Then she looked for a local seamstress to do it and expressed her excitement when she found one on Etsy. “

However, her excitement turned to shock when she later saw her dress for sale on the seamstresses website.

The woman wrote online that they had a contract that would prohibit the dressmaker from using the dress for further sales.

While I know you can’t copyright designs, we have a legal contract that says she won’t make additional dresses for sale from my design, she explained on Reddit.

She also mentioned that she had consulted a lawyer about this and that she had a file. She also did not speak to the seamstress because of legal issues.

However, since the designs cannot be copyrighted, she was reluctant to sue the seamstress. So she went online to ask people what they thought of the situation.

Internet users are saying to go ahead and keep going.

Many users say that if there was a contract and it was clear that the seamstress could not use the dress, it was right to sue her.

A user wrote, You had a deal. She broke it. It’s simple. It doesn’t matter if you intended to make dresses yourself using this design. Ultimately, it comes down to the fact that SHE agreed in a written contract that SHE would no longer make dresses using your design, but that’s exactly what she did. I don’t know what the damages would be, but your lawyer would know.

Another user wrote She has agreed not to do it and is doing it. Whether the designs can be copyrighted or not, it’s not about her doing what she said she wouldn’t and enjoying it. Disagree.

While many were in favor of the woman, some comments focused on the factwhy is it such a big deal. Why is this the hill to die on? Are you a seamstress? Is there a specific reason (besides the contract) why she shouldn’t sell the same design? to which the woman replied, I specifically paid extra so that the design was not reproduced

It was a sentimental question.

The woman mentioned that she didn’t want to profit financially from it, but was rather disappointed to see her unique dress sold to others.

I don’t want the money, I would sue for a specific performance – to get her to stop selling it.

She also mentioned that she paid dearly for the dress to be one of a kind and that she wanted it to be unique and that seeing other brides wearing the same dress would upset her, especially when it is her design. .

From a fully financial standpoint, I paid for it to be one of a kind. Emotionally the design is sentimental plus the dress I haven’t worn yet is online for the world to see which pisses me off.

