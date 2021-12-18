Christmas 2021 Famous Christmas Figures and Their Importance Christmas Angels Christmas Elves Santa Claus

New Delhi: Christmas is fast approaching and each year the same specific characters reappear, each one popularly known and celebrated but are the origins known? While all of these may have different roles or origin stories, these are some of the most well-known.

The main characters of Christmas:

Santa: The modern version of Santa Claus is the stout man with a white beard who wears thick red clothes with fur trims and lives in the North Pole. He rides a sleigh pulled by flying reindeer on Christmas Eve and gives gifts to children depending on whether they have been “bad or nice”. It is believed to be based on Saint Nicholas, a 4th century Greek Christian bishop of Myra, who was known to give gifts. Born into a well-to-do family, one of his most famous stories is that he once saved three girls from prostitution by dropping a bag of gold coins out of their house window every night for three nights in order to that their father can pay a dowry for each of them.

Christmas Elves: These elves are little creatures who live and work in Santa’s workshop and work year round making gifts for children. They also help read children’s letters, take care of the reindeer and sleigh, and organize things. They are most often depicted as small, human-like creatures with pointy ears and wearing red or green clothing. They are believed to derive from Norse mythology, the elf character is most likely to have combined this Norse legend with other Scandinavian and Celtic cultures and myths regarding elves, fairies and nature spirits.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: Perhaps one of the most popular Christmas carols people hear is about a red nosed reindeer. He was the ninth and youngest of the reindeer and laughed at his shiny red nose and because he was small. But one night it was so foggy that Santa Claus asked Rudolph to lead the sleigh as his shiny nose lighted the way. Rudolph is a fictional reindeer created by Robert Lewis May in a 1939 libretto he wrote and published by Montgomery Ward, a department store after which its popularity exploded.

The Three Wise Men (Kings): In some cultures there are twelve, three are better known and displayed in the manger. These men are distinguished as strangers in the Gospel of Matthew. In Christian tradition, they are known to have traveled from distant lands to the east, bringing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh following divine light to visit the King of the Jews after his birth. Since no other description is known to men, different cultures have different versions of these men. Among these is that of Saint Thomas of the Syrian Christians of Kerala, a scholar of a Nair feudal family from Kerala, India, who after his return made a temple with the idol of Mary and the baby Jesus and named the idol “Bala Karthyayani” and kept it alongside other Hindu deities. Later in the 5th century, when the Syrian Christian community of Saint Thomas was firmly established, the temple was rebuilt as the Syrian Church of Piravom.

Small mixer: A popular Christmas song composed by American composer Katherine Kennicott Davis in 1941, the song is about a poor boy who was summoned by the Three Wise Men but he said he did not have a gift fit for a king like baby Jesus then he asked Mary (Mother Mary / Virgin Mary) if he could play the drum after Mary nodded yes he played his best then baby Jesus smiled at him . First recorded in 1951 by the Austrian Trapp family, the song was popularized by a 1958 recording by the Harry Simeone choir; the Simeone version has been successfully re-released for several years and the song has been recorded several times since, including a Bob Dylan version.

Christmas angels: Borrowed from the Greek “angelos” which literally means messengers, it is believed that the angels are those who spread the message that the child Jesus Christ was born. The link with Christmas comes from the central role that angels play in the story of the nativity told in the Gospel of Luke:. In the Christian tradition, angels are believed to be the proclaimers of the birth of Christ and the bearers of divine light.

Frosted Snowman: A popular recorded Christmas song written by Walter “Jack” Rollins and Steve Nelson, and first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys in 1950 and later recorded by Jimmy Durante. The song is about a snowman who comes to life after the kids find a magical top hat and place it on Frosty’s head. Frosty laughs and plays with the children until the scorching sun threatens to melt him. Frosty says goodbye to the children, reassuring them, “I’ll be back someday.” Although the lyrics made no mention of the holidays, a 1958 American TV show changed the lyrics and instead of “One Day,” made it “Christmas Day,” after which it became a Christmas carol. popular.