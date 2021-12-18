Bosnian migrants present a fashion brand

Quick news

The fashion brand project created by migrants promotes the integration of people who have been forced to flee their homes to escape war, violence or poverty.

Bosnia is home to around 4,000 people who remain stranded in the Balkan country while seeking ways to make their way to Western Europe. (PA)



Some migrants in Bosnia have been able to escape the hardships of their daily lives for the glamor of the fashion world.

A fashion show featuring migrant models was held in Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo on Thursday evening, showcasing a brand created by migrants from reception centers in the Balkan country and a Bosnian designer.

“I wanted them to feel like normal human beings,” said designer Aleksandra Lovric. “They are all on a difficult road, carrying heavy emotions, and something good always comes out of such emotions.”

Dubbed ‘No Nation Fashion’, the migrant-made fashion brand project began last June, through a sewing project for migrants at some of the reception centers, which initially made reusable masks for the pandemic.

READ MORE:

EU does not give Balkan countries a timetable for accession

Cultural exchange

Creativity

Social engagement

Fashion In Bosnia and Herzegovina, migrants create something wonderful from new and recycled materials. pic.twitter.com/fKt94QRNIe – IOM – UN Migration (@UNmigration) December 16, 2021

Supported by international organizations in Bosnia and with the help of the Bosnian designer, the migrants began to create clothes and accessories “made by people on the move”.

At the fashion show, migrant models stepped onto the catwalk in designs meant to symbolize the different stages of their journeys – the “nomad” route away from home and the transit to new lives in new countries.

The sign in the background read “We are strong” and “We smile”.

Organizers said they plan to expand the project to more reception centers and establish cooperation with technical schools and universities in Bosnia.

READ MORE: Balkan path to EU stagnates in confusion in Brussels

Source: AP