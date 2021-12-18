Mom couldn’t wash her hair or dress and had difficulty speaking after coming home from the race

Beth Harris had just wrapped up a Parkrun event when weird things started happening to her.

After arriving home, the avid runner was getting ready when she started forgetting how to do little things like washing her hair or dressing properly, but didn’t think about it – she thought she was right. exhausted from her 5K run Llyn Llech Owain this morning.

A few hours later, she started having seizures.

She said: “I couldn’t function and I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t think anything was serious but I knew I wasn’t right. I just wasn’t with it, I was couldn’t concentrate. “

Read more: Mark Drakeford says more post-Christmas restrictions are being considered

Beth’s husband Cellan, 34, was due to leave for work but called on Beth’s parents to come over due to her alarming behavior.

He returned home shortly thereafter as Beth’s demeanor deteriorated – she could only answer yes, no or don’t know to the questions she was asked.





You can now receive all important information straight to your inbox by signing up to our free WalesOnline newsletter. Signing up only takes a few seconds – just click here, enter your email address and follow the instructions.

She said: They asked me if I was pregnant, to which I said yes, even though I knew I was not. I then got down and had three seizures, during which my terrified parents called my brother and he came to take care of Elis, who was only two years old at the time.

Beth doesn’t remember much of the time that day, but was rushed to hospital where she underwent a CT scan and MRI which confirmed she had a brain tumor, at only 29 years old, with a two year old son at home. It was in October 2019. Now 31 years old, she had no symptoms before her diagnosis of shock.

On November 11, surgeons operated on Beth to remove as much of the tumor as possible. A biopsy revealed a grade 2 or 3 glioma.







(Photo: Beth Harris)









(Photo: Beth Harris)



Gliomas are initially slow growing, but tend to progress to a higher grade over time, usually over several years. Beth began treatment with a course of radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Her chemotherapy ended in January of this year and she continues to be monitored with regular scans which have shown no signs of growth.

Beth said: At the time of my treatment, my mother-in-law was in end-of-life care for esophageal cancer, so we had a lot of things to do and I just wanted to be as practical as possible. My mother-in-law passed away a week after my surgery. I didn’t have time to deal with my own problems.

“All I wanted to know was if my tumor would come back, how well the treatment had worked to reduce what was left, and if I could go back to work or if it was to take advantage of the time you have left.

Due to the position of Beth’s tumor, they were unable to remove her entirely, so she had seven weeks of radiation therapy and a full year of chemotherapy. The tumor could grow back in the future, Beth said, but so far her quarterly MRI scans have shown no signs of it.

She said: “The best way to be is to go on and be positive, and since the MRIs are clearly coming back, it looks good, but we are just enjoying life. other option for me than to be positive. “

Beth is now fundraising for brain tumor research and hopes to raise awareness to support others who may have a similar experience. You can donate on Beth’s donation page. here.

On Saturday, December 11, Penybanc RFC painted the pitch pink to kick off the fundraiser, led by Beths’ proud husband, Cellan, who plays full back for the team. After the game, all players wore pink hats in support of Brain Tumor Research.







(Photo: Beth Harris)



On top of that, visitors attending the Carmarthen and Ammanford Recreation Center, where Beth has worked since she was 17, on Friday, December 17 ( Wear a Christmas hat on the day ) had the chance to participate in a raffle to win a basket containing local products. People are encouraged to wear Christmas hats and donate 5 to Brain Tumor Research.

Mel Tiley, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumor Research, said: “We are sorry to hear of Beths’ diagnosis and we wish her well. Her story reminds us that brain tumors are blind – they can affect anyone, anytime. I encourage anyone who feels inspired by Beth’s determination to get involved and join us on this day of Wear a Christmas Hat to raise funds and help find a cure for this terrible disease.

Brain Tumor Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centers across the UK. He is also campaigning for the government and major cancer charities to invest more in brain tumor research to speed up new treatments for patients and ultimately find a cure.

The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual expenditure of 35 million to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukemia and indeed also campaign for a greater reorientation of drugs.