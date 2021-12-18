Janhvi Kapoor loves sunsets, long drives and desserts in Saudi Arabia in coordinating outfit: look at the photos | To travel





Actor Janhvi Kapoor is living his best life while on vacation in Saudi Arabia. The star shared photos of herself having fun in the desert or having a photoshoot in cave-like terrains. The latest photos show the star enjoying her vacation in a location with picturesque rock formations. Janhvi took to Instagram on Friday, December 17 to share several photos of herself from a photoshoot she took amid picturesque rock formations and videos of the gorgeous views she witnessed while vacationing in the countries in the Middle East. “Floating on a cloud,” Janhvi captioned the post. Janhvi wore a breathtaking coordinating dress from designer Anamika Khanna for the photoshoot. The first set of images shows a close-up view of Janhvi’s look as a whole. Another click gave a full preview of Janhvi’s dress. READ ALSO | Janhvi Kapoor nails winter glam look in Parul Gurung ribbed bodycon dress Janhvi Kapoor in a coordinated ensemble. The post also contains a photo and video of the sunset the star savored at the location. The latest clips are a video of Janhvi driving down a deserted road and the fruity dessert she ate that day. Photos from Janhvi Kapoor’s post. Coming to the Anamika Khanna outfit that Janhvi chose for the shoot, the actor wore a cropped jacket with notched lapels and a matching skirt with thigh slits. It features bell sleeves, intricate thread embroidery, an eclectic print and embellishments reminiscent of the designer. Janhvi Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. Janhvi wore the set with silver flower earrings. The actor styled the whimsical look with open side braids, mascara-laden lashes, subtle eyeshadow, pink lip tint, flushed cheeks, and a crisp outline. READ ALSO | Alia Bhatt or Janhvi Kapoor: Who wore the flowery white saree best? Earlier, Janhvi shared two sets of photos from her vacation in Saudi Arabia wearing two gorgeous sets. The first post shows the star in a desert, wearing a black and purple velvet kaftan dress with embellishments. In the second article, Janhvi chose a breathtaking nude pink ribbed dress. It features long sleeves, a bodycon silhouette, wide collars with a brooch embellished with stones and a maxi length. Do you also want to take a vacation after looking at Janhvi’s photos? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

