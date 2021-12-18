Last minute Christmas gift ideas for discerning fashion lovers





As Christmas approaches, some people are so organized that all of their presents are wrapped, ready and under the tree; others haven’t even thought about shopping and struggle with hard-to-please friends or family. It’s not too late to find something of interest to fashion lovers, from the most frivolous and fun to the most serious and special, all in Irish stores. Om Diva Tiger handbag

On your bike! Pink enamel earrings [22] by Om Diva

Lemon Drop mini handbag [35] by Om Diva

Kiss & Make up earrings [22] by Om Diva

Handwoven Red Merino Scarf with Silk Satin Lining (75) from Dublin Civic Trust

Fendi Colibri multi-pearl slingbacks (950) at Brown Thomas

Dublin Civic Trust Floral Linen Apron (120)

A vintage sunburst pendant set with 14k gold (675) pearls from Billie and Oso on Harold’s Cross Road and collected.fr

Push-up bra Andres Sarda (185) by Susan Hunter

Herringbone scarf in pale blue linen (69.95) by Avoca

A necklace of natural saltwater pearls (laboratory certified) with an old diamond cut from the mine (3,850) of Carol Clarke, Dawson St, Dublin

Bobbi beanie in zebra print (70) from Anastasia, Ranelagh

A vintage art deco style ring with step cut rubies and rose cut diamonds (1,125) from Billie and Oso on Harolds Cross Road and collected.ie

Mr Fox, size A3, by Dusty Boy Designs (32.50) at Avoca

One mask a day (48) by Costelloe + Costelloe

Scarab earrings (65) from Essentiel Antwerp at Anastasia, Ranelagh

Large Red Linen Scarf (150) from Stable at Westbury Mall

Jill & Gill Iris Sweater (100)

Leather pouch bags (260 each) by Roisin Gartland at Stable

Green down jacket (565) by Sportsmax at Anastasia, Ranelagh

Glitzy Glitter Masks (9.50 each) from Costelloe + Costelloe

Lulu scrunchie sets (30 or 12 each) by Heidi Higgins

Small Velvet Bee Jewelry Box (11) Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Borg Baseball Cap (34)

A nine karat gold Claddagh ring with 0.20 ct (680) natural diamonds by Carol Clarke

Antigua green sweater with collar (195) from Essentiel Antwerp at Anastasia, Ranelagh

Printed Clavello shirt (740) by Dries Van Noten at Brown Thomas



