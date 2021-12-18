Strict host Tess Daly gives fans a preview of the final dress rehearsal





Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the BBC One finale tonight. They are busy performing their last dress rehearsal before the show starts later in the evening. Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Strictly: Tess Daly Shares Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek

Tess Daly gave fans a preview of the final Strictly Come Dancing dress rehearsal ahead of tonight’s finale. Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will face John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in the BBC One final after AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were forced to withdraw from the competition due to injury. And host Tess gave a preview of the show’s final dress rehearsals. Taking her stories from Instagram, Tess showed off what goes on behind the scenes of the show before it was televised live in our homes later that evening.























Writing on the short video, where Tess can be seen repeating one of her ties, she wrote: “It’s the last dress rehearsal of the season! So excited for tonight’s show!” She also used her Instagram Stories to send her best wishes to the two finalists, writing: “Good luck to our finalists – John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice tonight for our Strictly Live Final. evening at 7:10 p.m. “ Elsewhere today, Tess co-host Claudia Winkleman hosted a show on BBC Radio 2 from her dressing room ahead of tonight’s final, which is broadcast live from Elstree Studios.























Joking about the show, she shared a snapshot of the sign she put on her door, which read: “Broadcasting live on BBC Radio 2 in Claudia’s dressing room. 10am – 1pm,” as she qualified. all of “chaos”. Tess came to see Claudia as the couple discussed everything on the radio, while the presenter was also joined by Judge Anton du Beke. Joking about the madness, she wrote: “Where worlds collide. Earrings and radio equipment.” The pair are looking forward to the finale, with Tess recently describing the series as the best yet.











“It was a brilliant series this series. Honestly with my hand on my heart I can say it was the highest level of dancing we’ve seen,” she said. “We had more than 10 than ever before in Seventeen Years of Strictly so it’s going to be dramatic I think on Saturday because in the semi-final there was a point between the three pairs. They all exceeded the standings, it could be anybody !” Speaking before AJ’s exit was confirmed, she added: “I really don’t know who [might win] neither of us do, because they’re so close in ability – AJ had perfect scores of 40, but John had more than 39 than anyone else in the competition. “ * The finale of Strictly Come Dancing will air tonight on BBC One at 7:10 pm.

