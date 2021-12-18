10 Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Salma Hayek, Coleen Rooney, Serena Williams, More











Rachel avery



The 10 most expensive wedding dresses in history worn by famous brides including Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney, Grace Kelly, Chiara Ferragni and many more.



Weddings are expensive, there’s no doubt about it, but for some celebrities the budget has no limit. From Serena williams and her stunning £ 2.6million dress at Kim kardashianThe Givenchy number of £ 385,000, these celebrity brides have spent a lot on their wedding dresses. Flowery card researched the most iconic celebrity wedding dresses of all time to reveal, in relative terms, just how expensive they really are …

WATCH: American women who got married in royalty

10. Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece



Marie-Chantal seduced in a beautiful Valentino dress

This beautiful bride, whose maiden name was Marie-Chantal Miller, married Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece in 1995. Wearing her beautiful lace Valentino wedding dress, she truly lived up to her new title of princess. Back then, the dress cost £ 173,250 and is now worth £ 295,478.

9. Amal Clooney



Amal and George had a lavish Italian wedding

Amal and George clooney rent exclusively SALVATION! inside their breathtaking wedding in Venice in 2014. Speaking about the venue, George Clooney said: “We met in Italy. We have a house there. We knew this was where we wanted to get married . ” Amal wowed with an Oscar de la Renta design which is, today, valued at £ 321,252.

8. Chiara Ferragni



Chiara’s second dress was also quite spectacular!

Social media star Chiara married rapper Fedez in 2018 and she wore a jaw-dropping Christian Dior wedding dress worth £ 323,400 (now worth £ 334,748). For the Coachella-themed after-party, the bride changed her dress for another Dior show number, this time with words and symbols everywhere.

7. Coleen Rooney

Coleen changed her Marchesa dress for her dazzling reception

Childhood lover Coleen and Wayne Rooney had a star-studded Italian wedding party in 2008. Her gorgeous Princess Marchesa gown was estimated at a dazzling £ 364,387 if it were to be purchased today. The bride didn’t even stay in this dress all day, choosing to change her dress (pictured here) for her reception.

6. Kate Middleton



Kate Middleton’s iconic wedding dress was handcrafted

Surprisingly, The Duchess of Cambridge only comes in at sixth place on the list, despite her gown being one of the most discussed wedding dresses in history. She got married Prince william in 2011 and opted for a narrow Victorian-style bodice and her gorgeous train measured almost nine feet long.

Kate’s lace dress was carefully crafted by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen and his team of experts. The Royal School of Needlework made the lace for her spectacular dress. In current terms, a few years after their wedding day, the dress would be valued at £ 386,146.

5. Salma Hayek



Salma Hayek teamed her jaw-dropping dress with lavish jewelry

Salma hayek said “yes” to François-Henri Pinault in 2009 – and they had a secret ceremony in Paris on Valentine’s Day. A few months later, the duo celebrated with an epic ceremony in Venice, Italy. The actress was stunned for the occasion wearing a Balenciaga wedding dress by Nicolas Ghesquiere which cost her the equivalent of £ 404,869.

4. Kim Kardashian



Kim wore a super luxurious Givenchy dress to her stunning nuptials

Kim Kardashian wore an amazing Givenchy dress when she married singer Kanye West – and her breathtaking dress just missed out on third place at a cost of £ 422,701 in today’s currency. The dress was designed by Ricardo Tisci for his idyllic Italian wedding. It featured long lace sleeves with sheer panels at the waist, a fitted silhouette and a sleek train.

3. Grace Kelly



Grace Kelly’s 1956 marriage to Prince Rainier III was incredibly expensive

Despite his marriage in 1956, Grace Kelly still comes third on our list of the most expensive dresses with a relative spend of £ 441,478! When she married Prince Rainier III, they set the bar high for extravagant nuptials. They had around 600 guests and over 30 million viewers watched from their homes. Unsurprisingly, the event has been dubbed the wedding of the century. The dress was crafted with 125-year-old Brussels rose-tipped silk taffeta, tulle and lace.

2. Victoria Swarovski



Victoria Swarovski’s dazzling dress featured 500,000 Swarovski crystals!

Victoria Swarovski married Werner Mürz in Italy in front of 250 guests. The three-day event deserved a spectacular dress and that’s what designer Michael Cinco provided. With that last name, as you might expect, Victoria’s ball gown was adorned with 500,000 Swarovski crystals and featured a very impressive eight meter train! The dress cost £ 770,000, and in today’s money the value is over £ 800,000.

1. Serena Williams



Serena William tops the list after wearing a £ 2.6million wedding dress

One dress wasn’t enough for tennis star Serena Williams when she married Alexis Ohanian in 2017, so she wore three different dresses that day. For the ceremony, she chose designer McQueen, and like Kate Middleton, Serena wore a gorgeous wedding dress crafted by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.

Talk to Vogue, Serena said: “I flew to London to meet Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would go for. myself.” Her dress totaled £ 2,695,000, which puts her at number one in the ranking of the most expensive celebrity dresses.

