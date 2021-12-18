Discover the most viral fashion moments of the year

The year 2021 has witnessed a series of viral fashion moments that have taken the internet by storm, inspiring both internet users and fashion enthusiasts alike.

From the Kanyes Yeezy Gap jacket to the weird Balenciagas version of Stiletto Clogs with Crocs and Bella Hadid’s breathtaking golden lung necklace, check out the most viral fashion moments of 2021 that rocked fashionistas around the world. .

A highly anticipated IRL meeting at Jacquemus La Montagne

Title The mountain, French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus returned to the catwalk after a year-long hiatus with a collection that included corduroy tops, shearling bags, abstract silhouettes, coordinating sets, fur sandals, fold-up waist pants and bobs. .

Jacquemus’ runway was a makeshift backdrop in Paris with models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walking the ramp for the mountain-inspired fall / winter 2021 collection.

Balenciaga Fall 2021 Haute Couture was worth the wait

The luxury fashion house returns with its haute couture collection at 10 avenue Georges V, Paris, 53 years after its workshop was closed by Balenciaga in 1968. The showcase began with suave all-black ensembles dominated by impeccable silhouettes, Proportionate and almost perfect cuts. custom fabrics.

The show ended with a return of classic bridal couture anchored in Parisian style and menswear to the catwalks.

Notable celebrities like Anna Wintour, Kanye West, Bella Hadid, James Harden, Lewis Hamilton and others were part of the audience for the Demna Gvasalias show.

The Pyer Moss collection pays homage to black inventors

Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder and creative director of fashion label Pyer Moss, made history at Villa Lewaro in Irvington, New York, becoming the first black designer to be invited to the Haute Couture fashion event of Paris.

The location mattered because the estate is owned by America’s first self-taught black female millionaire, Madame CJ Walker, and the exclusive collection was a tribute to black designers throughout history.

Some of the most notable and extravagant designs included the mop, three-signal traffic light, folding chair, and typewriter. Models paraded the runway in meticulously crafted 3D sculptures of these inventions.

Saint Laurent unveils its Spring / Summer 22 collection in an art installation

For its Spring / Summer 22 collection, Saint Laurent staged the show in a kaleidoscopic art installation called Green Lens, created by contemporary American artist Doug Aitken. The octagonal installation in Paris was covered in mirror panels and reflected the surrounding landscape to create an immersive tropical atmosphere.

The models were dressed in an all-black aesthetic, inspired by styles of the 70s and the Victorian period and fabrics, including velvet and jacquards, of the bygone era.

Valentino Fall 2021 Couture turns the shipyard into an artistic fashion show

The astonishing couture collection was presented on an unconventional runway in Venice, the city’s shipyard, Venetian Arsenal. The creative director and designer of Valentinos, Pierpaolo Piccioli, modernized the shipyard to present his collection under the magnificent arches and columns of the quay.

The show featured 84 looks and attendees were asked to wear white ensembles. The collection’s sequins, fabrics and subtle details stood out in the golden hour against the abstract background.

Fendi releases couture film narrated by Kate Moss

English designer and artistic director of Fendi, Kim Jones, unveiled the Fall / Winter 2021 Couture with a film by Call me by your name director Luca Guadagnino.

The couture film presents the intersection of Roman architecture and fashion in a journey narrated by Kate Moss. Models paraded the runway in heavily embroidered designs, ornate ball gowns, floral dresses and androgynous cuts.

Marc Jacobs returns with a private show

Marc Jacobs created his first collection since the pandemic for fall 2021 at a private exhibition at the iconic New York Public Library. It was the first show since fall 2020 and featured extravagant sportswear, knit bodysuits, quilted hoods, fur scarves, slacks over skirts and chunky knits.

In collaboration with Bergdorf Goodman, the coveted show was screened on its facade for its audience.

Dior collaborates with Travis Scott for the SS22 Collection

The fashion house unveiled its Spring / Summer 2022 menswear collection by teaming up with Grammy-nominated American hip-hop artist Travis Scott. British designer Kim Jones brought the musician to Dior for the first time to work on the streetwear aesthetic and casual style.

The exclusive Scotts collection is called Cactus Jack. The coveted collection includes neon sets, saddlebags, bobs, monogrammed vests and flared pants set against a desert backdrop.

Balenciaga collaborates with Crocs

In another collaboration, the brand has teamed up with American shoe company Crocs to deliver a sophisticated yet daring take on the iconic clog. The stiletto clog comes with a heel and is available in green, black and gray variations.

Moschino creates fashion musical Lightning Strikes

Creative director Jeremy Scott of the luxury fashion house has teamed up with British model and friend Karen Elson to shoot mini-music for their Resort 2022 and Menswear SS22 collection.

Filmed at Universal Studios, Lightning features Elson as a waitress in a shiny Moschino number and customers sporting monogrammed jackets. The following sequence has everyone joining her for the soundtrack Everyone dances.

Bella Hadid puts on the golden lungs necklace in Cannes

At the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the American model displayed an avant-garde gold creation that accentuated the neckline of her tight black Schiaparelli dress.

The ornament that broke the internet was a brass necklace, designed by Daniel Roseberry, called Golden trompe lil lungs with rhinestones.

Adam Driver debuts with Burberry

Internet users on social media were delighted with the latest Burberry campaign for their latest fragrance called Burberry Hero.



The video shows Oscar nominated actor Adam Driver running alongside a horse on the beach, embodying masculinity and strength and finally evolving into a centaur.

The Kanye effect on Gap

Gap worked with American rapper fashion company Yeezy to launch their exclusive line called Yeezy Gap. One of the first items in the collection is a US $ 200 recycled nylon cobalt blue jacket, available on the Gaps website for sale only in the US.

Miu Miu unveils FW 21 collection in the Dolomite Alps in Italy

Miu Miu paraded in the Alps and presented her Fall / Winter 2021 collection against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, approximately 9,000 feet above sea level.

The collection featured colorful down jackets, faux fur yeti boots, crochet scarves, knit snoods, quilted jackets and more.

Chitose Abe gives a personal touch to Jean Paul Gaultiers

The founder and creative director of Japanese luxury fashion brand Sacais, Chitose Abe, became the first designer invited to collaborate with French brand Jean Paul Gaultier following the retirement of its eponymous founder.

Chitose Abe showcased her take on the brand’s famous styles such as sailor tops, stripes and corsets at the Gaultier Paris Fall / Winter 2021-22 Haute Couture show.

Dior creates the official Paris Saint-Germain wardrobe

It has been a lucky year for the luxury fashion house as it entered into a two-season partnership with French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior men’s collections, designed the official locker room for club players. From chic coats to well-fitting pants, the creations will be the mark of exceptional Diors work.

Kim Kardashian Skims collaborates with Fendi

Kardashians lingerie and shapewear brand skimmed has partnered with the Milanese luxury brand Fendi to launch a capsule collection on November 9.

The collection focuses on tight-fitting clothing, including stockings, underwear and sportswear. Each piece in the collection is covered with the Skims x Fendi monogram logos.

Harry Styless Halloween Costume

Known for her flowing fashion statements, the multi-faceted artist and her band mates Love On Tour dressed up in outfits inspired by The Wizard of Oz (1939). And guess who put on Dorothy’s dress? It was Styles himself.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Tiffany campaign

The powerful couple rocked the internet with their Breakfast at Tiffany’sThe About Love campaign inspired by s for Tiffany & Co.

Posing in front of a rare painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, the duo looked dapper in black ensembles. While American rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z wore a black tuxedo and jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger’s iconic Bird on a Rock brooch as a pair of cufflinks, Beyonc looked like a dream in a black dress.

She can be seen wearing a Tiffany Yellow Diamond necklace, which was only worn by three other women Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga.

Gucci Princess Dianas bamboo bag gets a makeover

Even decades after her tragic passing, Princess Diana continues to be a fashion icon. Earlier this year, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele revamped the 1991 Bamboo Handle Tote Bag, an accessory often worn by the late Princess of Wales, and officially named the Gucci Diana bag.

Describing the reissue, Gucci noted on its website: Reflet de son epoque, a bamboo handle tote was first presented by the Maison in 1991. Speaking of the tale of evolution and reinvention that runs through Gucci creations, the bag is reinvented by Alessandro Michele in three different sizes with removable, The neon leather belts are a nod to the functional bands that once accompanied the original bag to retain the shape of the handles.

Image credit of the hero: Marc Jacobs; featured image credit: YSL