Dubai Fashion Week: emerging designers in the spotlight







I was at the Marwah parade

Dubai Fashion Week focused on emerging artists in the design arena with the aim of fostering regional talent. The three-day event, which ends on Saturday, hosted a special show on the second day specially created by Raza Baig of Splash Fashions and Saif Ali Khan of Supreme Events in an effort to spotlight emerging talent. The opening show, selected by Splash Fashions, featured FAD Emerging Talent Show winner Areej Rimawi, who launched her modern and modest collection at the event to thunderous applause. An image from Dubai Fashion Week

However, talented names from the fashion world were also present to showcase their styles, including Dubai-based Varoin Marwah, Bollywood designer Rocky S and Limak by Kamil, who all showcased their sets, signaling the diversity, as designers from different regions were coming. together to launch their signature style. Show by label Limak by Kamil

While Kamil, who has designed for Sri Lankan celebrities, international beauty pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss International and Supermodel of the World, showcased formal wear, blending vintage and modernity, Marwah showcased her Upwards collection. and Onwards which included women’s clothing. Rocky S has launched its new collection is an ode to the galactic world with the use of classic black and antique gold in its sets. Parade by Rocky S

Dubai Fashion Week 2021, which ends today, takes place in a specially erected circular arena at the IMG World of Adventure. Amatos Furne One will close the show. I will bring the fashion show to a close and it will be a spectacular celebration of all that is gold. Think of 50 gold designs, 50 designs to celebrate the UAE’s 50th Golden Jubilee. There will be a lot of gold and drama, One said in an interview with Gulf News earlier. Design by House of Ikat

On the first day, Emirati couture was at the center of attention through the collections launched by the Ikat house and Atelier Zuhras. The Victor Closets collection was a visual documentation of how modern, minimalist Dubai men prefer to explore and express themselves through design and dress. Angelo Esteras’ eponymous collection showed how Dubai still abounds in couture culture and has an undying love for beautiful, handmade adornments. Rabia Z and Ameera Al Ahli, founders of House of Ikat, launched their brand to revive their Emirati and Uzbeki heritage. Using a treasure trove of Ikat prints donated by their grandmother, they modernized local fashion staples like the Emirati mukhawar. While Rabia Z’s silhouette was modest yet modern, with a touch of feminine flow, Ameera showcased some bold luxury streetwear. Design by Atelier Zuhra

Elsewhere, Emirati designer Atelier Zuhra presented a Rebirth collection celebrating Dubai. Rich fabrics in an ethereal color palette of emerald greens, fuchsia and romantic yellows made up the collection. Victor Closet, who creates men’s fashion, highlighted avant-garde and streetwear pieces, while Angelo Estera drew on pages of Russian history to recreate in a contemporary context through rich brocades, French lace, sheer tulle and more.

