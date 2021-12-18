Fashion
Do you dream of a white Christmas? It’s themed dress-up season
To be irreplaceable, you must always be different.
Key points:
- Party planners say more and more people are adopting colorful dress codes
- The events of the Diner en Blanc at the origin of a multiplication of “white” evenings
- Etiquette experts say themes create a sense of belonging
This is according to Coco Chanel, who was a pioneer in couture.
But it seems that followers of modern fashion are ignoring his advice.
Etiquette experts say that this holiday season, revelers reject the idea of being “different” and instead choose to dress the same.
Jodie Bach-McLean of JDW Education and Training said white appears to be the most popular dress code this year.
She said party hosts are increasingly adopting color themes for parties, whether it’s a low-key get-together with friends or a lavish Christmas party.
“It creates this belonging that they are a part of this event,” she said.
“People who dress this way create unity.
“It’s a real visual feast to see everyone in white.”
New take on an old trend
Demographer Bernard Salt agrees that a theme creates a common bond at social gatherings.
He said the recent wave of white was a “new take on an old trend.”
“Years ago it could have been a fancy dress party, centuries ago it could have been a masked ball,” Mr. Salt said.
“By creating a theme, you disarm people and discuss their outfit.”
Why white?
Party planners say the white trend has grown in popularity due to the internationally acclaimed Le Diner en Blanc parties.
Exclusive outdoor events, launched in Paris in 1988, see people sharing picnics in secret locations.
Host Sara Walsh said the first event was hosted by a man who had recently returned to Paris after years abroad, as a way to meet new friends.
“He’s grown and grown and grown; now it’s in about 42 cities.
“It’s a show and white has become so popular now,” she said.
Socially acceptable?
Event organizer Chrissy Keepence has said that while wearing pink for a function related to breast cancer may be acceptable, dress codes may be restrictive.
“Some people find real comfort in belonging to a collective or a group or a community where they fit in rather than stand out,” she said.
“But there are people who are decidedly individual.”
Ms Keepence said dressing “the same way” can stifle individuality and make people uncomfortable.
“It can put people in an awkward position; you have to go out and buy a new white dress, which you wouldn’t normally do.
“What if you were forced to wear red, for example, and it’s not your color?
Mr. Salt said it all depends on our genes.
“Humanity is tribal; we love to connect, meet people, have fun,” Mr. Salt said.
“I’m sure the themes will change over time, but deep down they’re all a pretext for people to come together and create a happy and positive interaction.”
