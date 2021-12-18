Bennett adds to American success in Val Gardena with downhill victory





SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) The big jumps and varied terrain of the Saslong course remind American runners of their home. Then there’s Babs, the innkeeper at the hotel where the American ski team have stayed for decades in Val Gardena, who treats athletes like his own children.

It has been the perfect recipe for success over the years and Bryce Bennett added another victory for the team at the Dolomites resort on Saturday in the first classic downhill of the World Cup season.

The 6-foot-7 Californian joined teammate Steven Nyman (three downhill wins) and Bode Miller (one super-G win) as the US winners on the Saslong.

It’s a magical place for us and I’m really proud of Bryce for keeping the tradition going, Nyman said. For his first career victory, Bennett finished 0.14 seconds ahead of Austrian Otmar Striedinger and 0.32 over Swiss Niels Hintermann in perfect conditions. The sensation was quick, ”Bennett said. I was flying jumps. Bennett had never finished better than fourth (twice in Val Gardena and once in Bormio) and can now make it to the Beijing Olympics with newfound confidence. It just happened eventually. It’s been a long time, Bennett said. It was a bit out of left field. … There was no expectation of that. The entire U.S. squad has stepped up its efforts lately, with Travis Ganong securing a podium in Beaver Creek, Colo., And Ryan Cochran-Siegle regaining his speed after breaking his neck last season and Nyman making another comeback. injury at age 39. We have a good team on the move. We can do it. Sometimes we doubt ourselves, ”Bennett said.“ This sport is tough. It’s mostly disappointments most of the time so you have to get over them and keep chipping away and then you have a day like this. Nyman recounted how he first learned the secrets of Saslong from Daron Rahlves and Miller. It bleeds from year to year, ”Nyman said. “We continue to build on each other. What’s cool is that guys keep coming in and learning from older guys and keep stepping up their efforts. For Friday night’s pre-race meal, Babs made sptzle, a local pasta specialty, followed by chicken, potatoes and cauliflower. For dessert, there were lava cakes and tiramisu. Good old Babs food, Nyman said. It’s been a special time for Bennett, who recently got engaged and plans to tie the knot next summer. As he sat in the leadership chair, Bennett called his parents in Lake Tahoe, Calif., And his future wife, who was in Missouri. Her fiancé was sleeping. She missed it. I woke her up, Bennett said. She was like, are you kidding? I’m like, watch the timing live. She was speechless, like me. It was also a record-breaking day for the American women, as Breezy Johnson finished second behind Olympic champion Sofia Goggia in a downhill in Val d’Isère, France. When he was only the 10th starter with almost all the pre-race favorites to ski, Bennett produced a run so solid he seemed to immediately know it was special. He partied wildly in the finish area, repeatedly pumping his fists and sticks and screaming. Bryce, you’re a ski star, the race announcer shouted at the masked crowd. Bennett and Nyman share the same ski technician, Leo Mussi, from the Dolomites. Mussi also worked for Italian rider Kristian Ghedina, who shares the record of four downhill victories in Val Gardena with the great Austrian Franz Klammer. I knew the skis would be fast, said Bennett. When I ski badly now, I feel so bad for Leo, because he works so hard. He’s my second dad. Steve, Leo, myself, we have a good relationship. “ Bennett had barely sat down when next starter Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the Norwegian who had won three straight at Val Gardena, was faster than the American at each of the first four checkpoints. Kilde was almost a second ahead of Bennett at the entrance to the ground-filled Ciaslat section, but he had so much speed he lost control and went out of the line. Kilde narrowly avoided crashing but failed to recover in time to get through the next door. Local favorite Dominik Paris of Italy was fourth and Swiss Beat Feuz was fifth. Paris and Feuz were also faster than Bennett for most of the course, but couldn’t compete with the Tahoe City, Calif., Ciaslat skier. Bennett was a BMX racer as a child and his cycling experience and long legs help him absorb the terrain in the Ciaslat, which is filled with small rollers and bumps. My whole life was figuring out who could hit the biggest cliff, jump the dumbest stuff. So that part is natural for me, the big jumps and the airs, ”Bennett said. “But what I feel is BMX racing.… It’s just that feeling of being able to work the terrain and use it. It gives me speed where people don’t think you can get it. speed. ___ More AP ski: https://apnews.com/hub/ski and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

