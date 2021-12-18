Who is Nyonisela Sioh? Wiki, Biography, Net worth, Wife, Girlfriend, Age, Family, Career & More

Nyonisela Sioh (Known as ‘Nyoni Couture ‘ born in 1961-1963, Age: 58-60 years) is a famous Libo-American fashion designer, professional tailor, businessman, style icon, social media influencer and entrepreneur from Monrovia, Liberia. Sioh is well known for his menswear business called Nyoni Couture.

According to the sources, Nyoni Couture is a fashion clothing brand, which deals in men’s clothing. Sioh also provides a private tailoring service through its brand. Nyonisela is himself a model for his clothing brand. He also manages an official website for his brand.

Nyonisela fell into the limelight after appearing at Nene Leakes’ 54th birthday party. According to a report from TMZ, Nene Leakes is currently dating Nyonisela. In this Article, you will read about Nyonisela Sioh Age, Birthday, Biography, Wiki, Career, Brand, Net worth, Wife, Kids, Height and Facts.

Who is Nyonisela Sioh?

According to the sources, Nyonisela Sioh is a Liberian-American businessman. He is famous for running his menswear brand called Nyoni Couture. It also provides a private tailoring service to its clients. According to the sources, her tailor-made costume business is in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nyonisela Sioh is a professional tailor

Apart from that, it also offers its personalized tailoring in different places including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris, Las Vegas and others. Nyonisela is famous in the country under the name of Nyoni Couture. he also manages his social networks with the title Nyoni Couture.

Biography of Nyonisela Sioh (beginning of life and way of life)

biodata: –Nyonisela Sioh is reportedly from Monrovia, Liberia. He was born and raised in Monrovia, the capital of the West African country. The date of birth of the owner of Nyoni Couture is not available. According to our estimate, Nyonisela Sioh is around 58-60 years old in 2021.

Due to the first Liberian civil war in 1990, Nyonisela moved to Europe. After some time he moved to the United States and started his profession. According to our research, Nyonisela attended a reputable university and graduated in tailoring. Nyoni Couture is a Christian.

Nyonisela Sioh Wiki / Bio (Age, Birthday & Anecdotes)

Full real name Nyonisela Sioh. Famous name Nyoni Couture. Date of Birth B / W 1961-1963. Age (from 2021) B / W 58-60 years. Place of birth Monrovia, Liberia. Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Job Businessman, fashion designer, tailor, social media influencer and entrepreneur. Net value $ 20-25 million (approximately). Nationality Liberian-American. Religion Christianity. Ethnicity Mixed. Education Diploma. School / College Renowned university.

Nyonisela Sioh family (nationality and ethnic origin)

This famous Liberian businessman was born and raised in a common family. We are unable to find details of his family members.

Nyonisela with her best friend Peter Thomas

According to our research, Nyoni’s father is also a tailor and her mother is an entrepreneur. Nyonisela currently lives in the United States with her family. He is also a member of various charitable groups. Nyoni’s ethnicity is African.

Nyonisela Sioh Parents, siblings and more

Dad Mr. Sioh. Mother Mrs. Sioh. Brother Not known. Sister Will update.

Nyonisela Sioh wife, marriage and relationships

Nyonisela Sioh rose to fame after learning he was dating famous TV personality Nene Leakes. According to the sources, Nyoni was also present at Nene’s 54th birthday party. TMZ revealed that the couple are currently dating. Let me tell you, Nene also shared a lot of photos with Nyonisela.

Nyonisela dating Nene Leakes

According to Wikipedia, Nene Leakes was previously married to Greg Leakes. According to the sources, Greg Leakes died on September 1, 2021 of colon cancer. However, it is not clear when Nene started dating Nyonisela. According to the SUN Report, Nyonisela met Nene through their mutual friend Peter Thomas, who is the former husband of TV star Cynthia Bailey.

Nyonisela at Nene Leakes birthday party

After seeing Nyonisela’s Instagram profile, we found out that he was previously in a relationship with someone. However, he does not reveal his marital status at this time. Moreover, Nyonisela is happy with his new girlfriend Nene Leakes.

Nyonisela Sioh Children (Son and Daughter)

According to his Instagram profile, we learned that Nyonisela Sioh is the father of a son named Nyoni Sioh Jr. He uploaded so many pictures with his son. The name of Nyonisela’s little mother is not yet available. On his son’s birthday he shared an IG post and said: –

Nyonisela with her son Nyoni Sioh Jr.

You are not just a son. You are the reason I live, the king of my heart. I love you my son Happy birthday I wish you many more years to come.

Girlfriend Nyonisela Sioh, Past Affairs and Personal Life

Civil status Will update. Spouse Not known. Relationship status Committed. Girlfriend Nene Leakes. Son Nyoni Sioh Jr. Girl Nothing.

Nyonisela Sioh Height, weight and physical appearance

Height (approx) In feet inches: 5 ′ 9 ″.

In meters: 1.75 m.

In centimeters: 175 cm. Weight (approx) In kilograms: 80 kilograms.

In pounds: 176.37 lb. Hair color Bald. Beard Heavy. Eye colour Noir. Tattoos Nothing. Shoe size 9 United States.

Nyonisela Sioh Carrière Businessman and men’s tailor

According to the sources, Nyonisela Sioh is a professional tailor. Let me tell you that he created his menswear brand named Nyoni Couture in October 2013. At present, he is the CEO and President of his brand. Nyonisela is himself a model for his clothing brands.

Nyonisela’s fashion clothing brand

Other than that, he mainly deals with men’s coat pants, blazers and long coats. Nyoni also provides its best tailoring service to its customers. Its main office is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Not only that, but he provides his best private tailoring service in various places like Paris, Brussels, Los Angeles and others.

Tailoring service Nyoni Couture

Nyonisela also offers the best deals to its customers. He makes an appointment on his official website. Today, his company Nyoni Couture is a famous clothing company specializing in men’s wear, weddings and special events.

Nyonisela Sioh Net worth, income, house and cars

As a famous businessman, Nyonisela made between $ 20 and $ 25 million (approximately). He has a lavish mansion in Charlotte. Apart from that, Nyonisela also created a separate design studio in her home.

Nyonisela House

He shares various photos from his design studio. According to the sources, Nyonisela Sioh owns several luxury cars including the two-seater Lexus.

8 facts you need to know about Nyonisela Sioh

Nyonisela is active on social media under the name Nyoni Couture.

His Instagram account has more than 120,000 subscribers (in 2021).

Sioh is also a philanthropist.

He mainly focuses on men’s suits and tailoring.

Nyonisela Sioh car

Nyoni Couture has collaborated with many famous tailors.

He designs and sews costumes mainly for men.

Nyonisela Sioh is a professional tailor for men.

He is also a style icon and his favorite quote is: –

What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today. With human relations being so fast, fashion is an instant language.

Nyonisela Sioh FAQ

Q. 1 Who is Nyonisela Sioh?

Year. He is a famous businessman, tailor, fashion designer, tailor, social media influencer and entrepreneur.

Q. 2 What is Nyonisela Sioh’s net worth?

Year. US $ 20-25 million (approximately).

Q. 3 Who is Nyonisela Sioh’s wife or girlfriend?

Year. He is dating American television personality NeNe Leakes.

Q. 4 How old is Nyonisela Sioh?

Year. He is around 58-60 years old (in 2021).

Q. 5 Why is Nyonisela Sioh famous?

Year. For running the clothing company named Nyoni Couture.