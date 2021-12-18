‘A Star is Born’ 45th Anniversary: ​​Barbra Streisands’ Most Wonderfully Retro Fashion Moments From Early Career | Gallery

By bpierose

_ It’s hard to believe the remake of forever style icon Barbra Streisand’s “A Star is Born” is 45 years old! Let’s not forget that Barbra and her co-star Kris Kristofferson were the OGs Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the film which hit theaters on December 17, 1976. In honor of the film’s anniversary and the star power of the wardrobe of one of the best singer-actresses of a generation, Wonderwall.com has picked out some of their best retro-style moments over the years. First up, here she is in a promotional poster for “A Star is Born” wearing a sexy, sequined dress. Enhanced with a pair of platforms, this look epitomizes 70s glam. Read on for more of Babs’ craziest retro fashion moments since he started his career. RELATED: Christina Applegate’s Most Wonderfully Retro Looks Since Starting Her Career

Barbra Streisand won her first Oscar, for her performance in “Funny Girl” in 1969. She wore a see-through tuxedo pantsuit by designer Arnold Scaasi that will go down in history as one of the most original Oscar looks. Fun Fact: Apparently she hadn’t realized that the look would be pure when the klieg lights came on! RELATED: Heather Locklear’s Most Wonderfully Outdated Retro Fashion and Beauty Moments

_ Barbra Streisand zoned on the plateau in zigzags! This ensemble that she wore during the filming of “On A Clear Day You Can See Forever” in 1969 looks like a Missoni fashion show, and we love it!

_ Barbra Streisand and Sammy Davis Jr. presented the award for best song at the 1968 Oscars in Santa Monica, California. She looked lovely in a sparkling deep V dress and this choker with a long, delicate diamond chain was the perfect accessory.

_ In a more relaxed moment in 1965, Barbra Streisand donned a red and white wool dress and a navy cardigan.

_ With her pet poodle Sadie by her side, Barbra Streisand arrived in Rhode Island for an overnight appearance at a 1966 music festival. The best part? She’s pregnant with her son Jason Gould here and hides her round belly in this gingham tent dress (with matching hat)!

_ On the set of “Hello Dolly” in 1969, Barbra Streisand matched in a bunch of navy blue paired with a pink plaid pea coat.

_ Meow! To mark the one-year anniversary of her hit Broadway musical “Funny Girl”, Barbra Streisand posed with a cake while wearing a leopard-print coat and matching bowler hat.

_ Barbra Streisand wore a giant bow and her signature furry hat combo when she dated her then-husband Elliott Gould in March 1966. We love the way the actor holds him some extra fur just in case!

_ Barbra Streisand rocked a black cat-eyed liner and patterned backless dress as she sliced ​​a cake at a farewell party she was leaving to give birth to her only child who was thrown to her by the casting of “Funny Girl” in London in 1966.

_ On the set of the movie “Funny Girl” in 1968, Barbra Streisand looked like the swing poster of the 60s.

_ Looking so glamorous in a mink coat and matching suede boots and an oversized cap, Barbra Streisand stepped out of her car in London in 1966. Chic and warm for the win!

_ At a party for feminist Bella Abzug that Barbra Streisand hosted at her New York townhouse in 1970, the singer-actress wore a polka-dot dress with a matching scarf.

_ As the 1968 presidential election approached, Barbra Streisand sang to raise funds for Democratic candidate Eugene McCarthy’s campaign in New York City, choosing a more understated pink print skirt suit with a matching top and beading for her performance. .

_ The original airport-style shot! This is our 1969 daughter Barbra Streisand, wrapped in serious fox fur at London’s Heathrow Airport.

_ At the premiere of “Yentl” in 1984, Barbra Streisand witnessed an all-white look. She never misses an opportunity for interesting headdresses, that’s for sure!

_ If there was ever a picture that screamed “movie star” it would be this snapshot of Barbra Streisand in 1969. We’re sure she caused the whole scene with all the flashes going out!

_ At the 1977 Golden Globe Awards, Barbra Streisand won Best Actress and Best Original Song for “A Star is Born”. She naturally wore giant fur over a pink dress for the occasion.

_ Wearing thigh-high boots and piles of fur, Barbra Streisand won second place in the “Imaginative” category on a best dressed list in 1969.

_ On the set of “Funny Girl” in 1964, Barbra was wrapped in blue. It might be a costume, but it doesn’t look too much like any of her wild and wacky IRL looks at the time!

_ In 1965, Barbra Streisand looked supreme in a touch of fuchsia and a matching hat! The pink silk dress had a scoop neck and a matching bow around the waist.

_ For her March 1966 CBS special “Color Me Barbra”, Barbra Streisand was armed with her pet poodle, Sadie, and as usual, she shone the sparkle in the form of a metallic bodysuit. It was one of the first specials shot in color, hence the title.

_ Barbra Streisand’s hat collection must be endless! Here it is again in a topper to match the 1971 Golden Globe Awards.

_ Barbra Streisand looked pretty in a tartan strappy dress and beret in 1970.

_ It’s a great hat! We love it with the black eyeliner and the chartreuse coat. A memorable look around 1970 indeed!

_ In “The Owl And The Pussycat” in 1970, Barbara wore fishnet stockings, white boots and a mini dress in one scene. Of course, a fur is never far from the actress!

_ Barbra Streisand looked stunning in a mauve angel wing shawl and airy dress as she greeted fans on the red carpet at the Oscar in 1992.