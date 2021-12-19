And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw brought back a major piece of Sex and the City fashion history





In episode three of And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw has finally found a long-lost item from her 90s wardrobe. Back in season three of Sex and the city, in an episode titled What Goes Around Comes Around, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) finds herself lost near Houston St., but when she goes to ask a man directions, she finds herself with a gun pointed at her chest. The first thing the abuser asks? Its purple Fendi Baguette sequins. Give me your bag, said the robber, to which she replies: It’s a Wand. Relatively unfazed, the culprit flees with Carrie’s handbag, jewelry and favorite pair of Manolo Blahnik strappy sandals. Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. While Carrie seemed mostly disturbed by the loss of her shoes, the bag itself was absolutely iconic. Launched in 1997, the Fendi baguette became an instant classic, in large part thanks to his regular appearances on Sex and the city. Parker even reprized her role as Carrie Bradshaw in a 2019 ad campaign for Fendi when the brand decided to relaunch the coveted style. In the ad, a group of fashionable New York women are looking for the Purple Glitter Wand stolen from Carrie in the HBO series. Unfortunately, they are thwarted by Parker, who previously bought the bag in store. Ma’am, I need this bag, one of the women yells at Carrie Bradshaw, who responds: Oh, it’s not a bag. It’s a wand. Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. Now it looks like advertising may in fact be part of Sex and the city canon because the purple wand is back in its rightful place on Carrie’s shoulder in episode 3 of the HBO Max reboot, And just like that An eagle-eyed fan immediately noticed, posting past and present images of the bag on Instagram. It’s all in the details, Evan Ross Katz written in the caption. Twenty-one years after Carrie was assaulted on Jersey Street in Soho (Give me your bag. What? Your bag. It’s a wand.), Her iconic Fendi Fall / Winter 1999-2000 wand in purple sequins has reappeared in the last episode of ET JUST LIKE CA, meaning Carries is going home. The purple Fendi Baguette returns in episode three of And just like that HBO Max Parker saw the Instagram post and responded, Man you are good !!! X We love a happy ending, but I couldn’t help but wonder if Carrie has already found her favorite strappy sandals?

