WKU sets off nine-game losing streak against Louisville in dominant fashion – WKUHerald.com

WKU (8-4) ended a nine-game losing streak against the Louisville Cardinals (7-4), beating them 82-72 for the first time since 2008 and the first time in history at Diddle Arena.

The country saw western Kentucky last week on television in a negative light on all TV stations, WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. Today they saw western Kentucky in a different light, in a sports arena where there’s a difference, there’s a certain excitement, so it’s great for our university. So much can come of it.

Graduate goalkeeper Camron Justice came out on top, leading the way with 25 points on 7 of 12 shots. Junior center Jamarion Sharp had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Second-year goaltender Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

One thing the Hilltoppers have been determined to do all season is start quickly, and they certainly did today. Two three WKU rapids made Diddle Arena loud and get up.

WKU took a 20-7 lead before the Cardinals settled in and started hitting three pointers once Sharp left the game. The Cardinals started 1-6, then had six of their next seven to bring the game back to one possession.

Malik Williams couldn’t dress for the Cardinals, and it showed on the pitch that they miss him. With Williams out, WKU was able to step into the paint and kick it out for a three, get fouled and go to the free throw line, or throw it towards Sharp.

The Hilltoppers seemed the most in sync in attack of the year, registering 13 assists out of 15 total baskets in the first half. They shot 7 of 8 from the free throw line while the Cardinals didn’t even attempt to shoot from the charity strip, which is part of why WKU took a 46-37 lead in the locker room.

We thought the more we could move the ball, stretch the ball, circulate it, [get] guys were moving, that they would eventually break down, Justice said.

The second half started carelessly for WKU with three quick turnovers, half of what they had in the first half. Louisville had a 10-0 run that reduced the game to two possessions. WKU managed to hit shots, but the Cardinals were relentless on defense, allowing them to get and shoot open shots.

The Cardinals’ aggressiveness led to some serious fouls that saw WKU step into the bonus with over 14 minutes to go. From there, the game slowed down in favor of the Hilltoppers.

WKU remained aggressive in hitting the paint and committing fouls as the Cardinals appeared to lose their ability to hit shots, allowing the Hilltoppers to make free throws and take their biggest lead of the day with 15 points just four minutes from. the end.

The Cardinals would be able to get the game in a few possessions, but that wasn’t enough as the Hilltoppers clinched victory over their state rivals for the first time in 13 years.

I know how special it is for our fans and our community, which is what makes it even more special there, Stansbury said.

WKU went 25 of 31 from the free throw line while Louisville went 5 of 7, a 20 point difference. Louisville took 16 more shots but only made three more baskets, proving that free throws made the difference in this game.

The Hilltoppers are now 2-2 against the Power Five this year.

WKU will now cross the border to face Austin Peay on December 22 in Clarksville, Tennessee. The tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN +.

Male basketball reporter Kaden Gaylord-Day can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ _KLG3.