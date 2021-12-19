Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raised the fashion bar in Valentino and Gucci outfits respectively; Yeah or Nan?





It is a known fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are both passionate about fashion. Whether they look stunning in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits or look like no one else, the leggy girl and her husband often let us take notes when they go out in public. Over the years, they have left fashion critics in awe of their sartorial choices. There is literally no outfit the duo can’t wear. In fact, there are certain outfits that Deepika and Ranveer sport that only they can wear. Their outfit choices were bold and exquisitely beautiful. Besides the glamorous street looks, the couple also managed to give us some killer promotional looks. Deepika padukone The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming and highly anticipated film 83 starring Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan. As always, Deepika didn’t fail to impress us by going for something eccentric and her stylist Shaleena Nathani helped her put together a red ensemble from the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. The outfit featured a bright red Cady Couture silk dress valued at Rs 3.42 lakh. The dress featured a scoop neckline, puffed sleeves with gathered cuffs, a loose silhouette that aesthetically hugged her figure, and a keyhole detail at the back. The star completed the ensemble with bright red sheer stockings, matching stilettos and a red scarf tied securely in vintage style. Deepika accessorized her ensemble with dangling earrings encrusted with rubies and diamonds. With braids tied back in a sleek braided bun, Deepika completed her hairstyle. At the end, glowing winged eyeliner skin, nude lip undertone, flushed cheeks and a crisp outline completed her glamorous look. Ranveer Singh Ranveer, on the other hand, complemented his feminine love in his usual flamboyant aesthetic. Her outfit featured a glittering turtleneck T-shirt by Gucci with long sleeves and adorned with reflective gold sequins. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Ranveer teamed the inferno disco look with mustard suede pants. The outfit over was elevated even further with a pair of metallic gold boots, mismatched earrings, quirky rings and futuristic gold sunglasses. Did you like Deepika and Ranveer’s promotional outfits? Yeah or Nan? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma: 5 Celebrity-Approved Colorful Lehengas You Can Wear for a Mehendi Function

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/celebrity-style/deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-raised-fashion-bar-valentino-gucci-outfits-respectively-yay-or-nay-970179 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos