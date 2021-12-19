Men’s basketball UConn defeated by Providence in Big East opener





HARTFORD Once again UConn struggled to open a conference.

Once again, Ed Cooley got the better of Dan Hurley.

Once again, Providence was a thorn in UConns’ side. A noisy, sold-out crowd at the XL Center, bursting with energy for UConn’s first home game in the Big East in front of fans since March 2013, was not enough to keep the 20th-ranked Huskies from falling against Providence 57-53 on Saturday. The Friars led by nine points at half-time and opened up to a 15-point lead in the second half. UConn kind of came close to two (55-53) after Tyler Polleys’ 3 point (his first and only achievement in seven attempts). But Al Durham scored from a baseline with 45 seconds left to put PC in four.

The Friars missed three straight free throws in the last 25 seconds, but RJ Cole and Polley missed the shot on 3 points, and PC had the win to improve to 11-1. UConn fell to 9-3. RJ Cole led UConn with 16 points, despite shooting just 5 for 19, and Tyrese Martin, in his first game in nearly three weeks with a wrist injury, added 15. Isaiah Whaley scored 10 for the Huskies and Andre Jackson had eight points and 14 rebounds. Otherwise, UConn had a lot of empty stat lines in his box score. AJ Reeves led PC with 16 points, Ed Croswell added 11 and Nate Watson 10. UConn opened the game hitting just 3 of his first 18 shots and missed nine in a row when Martin scored from a left drive with 6:12 left. The Huskies regained the lead after a 9-3 run, highlighted by a shrewd dimes from Cole and another from Jackson and capped by an inside hoop from Isaiah Whaley. But the Friars finished the first half on an 11-1 streak, punctuated by Reeves’ 3 consecutive points and crowned by the fierce Croswells dunk which provided the score of 31-22 at halftime. Martin showed some rust early on, making big back-to-back baskets late in the game to bring UConn down to under seven. The Huskies were still without center Adama Sanogo (abdomen) for a fourth game in a row, and his absence was evident. While Sanogo isn’t a 3-point threat, UConn runs much of his offense through the 6-foot-10 second round, and the Huskies looked lost on that side of the pitch at times. RIM RATTLINGS Former UConn Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun was at the game with his wife, Pat. Calhoun was greeted by several of his former players, including Rod Sellers and Ed Nelson. Two-time national champion Tyler Olander and UConn baseball coach Jim Penders were also at the game. A pair of UConn class 2022 engagements, Bristol Central’s 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan and IMG Academy’s 6-7 Alex Karaban watched the game from behind the UConns bench. The two were also presented to the crowd in midfield during a media time-out at the end of the first half. [email protected]

