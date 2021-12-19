Fashion
Day 2: Fashion Week 2021: Highlighting confirmed and emerging fashion talents
- Today, Splash Fashion and Supreme Events, supports emerging fashion designers through an initiative, where they collaborated to promote regional talents.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: There is some excitement at the event as Dubai fashion influencers, luxury shoppers came together to support local talent during Fashion Week 2021. The creative buzz was visible as MENASA’s talent continues to present spectacular ensembles. The highlight of the day was the Opening Show, a unique initiative to encourage future designers, specially created by Raza Baig of Splash Fashion and Saif Ali Khan of Supreme Events, in line with their continued commitment to highlight emerging talents.
By increasing the style quotient, the powerful line of designers – Varoin Marwah, Rocky S and Limak by Kamil – showcased remarkable ensembles, signing diversity, as designers from different regions came together to launch their style signatures. Striking a chord with celebrities, fashion enthusiasts and influencers, this immersive experience also resonated deeply with the local buyers in attendance.
Emerging Talent and Fashion Show by Splash Fashions
The opening show highlighted emerging talent, selected by Splash Fashions, as the winner of the FAD Emerging Talent Show. Areej RIMAWI was co-presented by Supreme events. Focused on promoting up-and-coming designers and on their way, Fashion Week 2021 proved to be the trampoline from which she launched her modern and modest collection. And the RIMAWI collection was a perfect example of modest Dubai style with a touch of culture.
Limak by Kamil
A designer inspired by his roots, Kamil honed his passion to evolve as an expert in glamorous evening wear. Kamil’s collections were elegantly constructed, with a sense of drama. Having designed for Sri Lankan celebrities, international beauty pageants – Miss Universe, Miss International and Supermodel Of The World, Limak by Kamil presented the same touch of class in Dubai. Its design story revolved around a touch of vintage with a modern twist, perfect for the Dubai red carpet.
I was Marwah
“Upwards and Onwards” had a significant and positive impact, raising hope. The strong stripes, geometry, fine cuts of Marwah have been heavily retouched; its hand-painted designs, a subtle reminder to meet and overcome the challenges of the pandemic. But the highlights of the show were Marwah’s womenswear. A capsule collection with a clean design, with a magnificent cut, showing the designer’s ability to reflect the refinement and finesse expected by today’s empowered woman.
Rocky S
Known for his iconic style of Bollywood divas, Rocky’s new collection is an ode to the galactic world. The twinkling, twinkling light of the stars reflected through a combination of classic black and antique gold was pure and brilliant. The detailed sparkling sequin embroidery gave it an edge.
Kevin Oliver’s choreography sets this event apart from most of the fashion weeks of the past. It was pure theater. The musical performances, the play of light transformed the stoic models into actors !! The high quality of the production, paired with both Saif Ali Khan and Kevin Oliver, allowed Fashion Week 2021 to set the bar high for showcasing style.
Supreme Events, produced and organized this event with a focus on providing a relaunch opportunity to established and emerging talent. Saif Ali Khan, Founder and Producer of Fashion Week 2021, said: “We had to dare, we had to bring hope and light to the fashion industry. We also wanted to delight the hearts of fashion lovers in Dubai. This is exactly what Day 2 proved! Especially with the region’s fashion lovers, social influencers and a sprinkle of celebrities showing up and shining on the red carpet at Fashion Week 2021.
