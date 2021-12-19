Sofia Vergara is ready to party in a chocolate off-the-shoulder dress and waist-boosting sandals





Sofia Vergara posed for a selfie, posting on her Instagram Stories in a long brown Jacquemus dress and a pair of nude heels. The Modern Family star wore a bodycon dress in dark brown jersey, with a small Jacquemus emblem in gold that held the dress in place. The dress had several details of the straps leading to the gold logo, creating a crisscross pattern on the actress’s bodice and on her shoulders. A chic leopard-print trench coat hung from Vergaras’s arm, followed by a matching leopard-print bag from Dolce & Gabbana. The animal print bag had gold and buckle hardware with a giant heart applique More news on shoes Sofia Vergaras Instagram Story. – Credit: Courtsey from Instagram Courtesy of Instagram The brown of the dress, as well as the matching shade of the trench coat and bag, complemented each other perfectly. Everything, down to the gold details of the dress and the bag, is everywhere, creating a cohesive look. Vergara accessorized with a phone case also decked out in animal print, which often kisses. For shoes, Vergara opted for a nude strappy platform sandal it gave the great actress some extra height. It is a simple yet effective shoe choice that helps lengthen the body, giving the illusion of length due to the color tone of the skin, making it almost one with the body. While the open silhouette isn’t ideal for cold weather, the heel is apparently comfortable and offers a neutral color to an otherwise bold, animal-print look. In the post shared with her fans, the actress stands in front of a mirror, as if she is about to step out; she noted that it was a look for a holiday party. Deciding to savor the glam before leaving, Vergara snapped a quick photo to commemorate the fabulous ensemble. The story continues Learn more about Vergaras best shoe looks. Launch gallery: Sofia Vergara’s Best Shoe Looks The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

