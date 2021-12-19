Dakar Fashion Week returns to the baobab forest to promote inclusive fashion





By Elodie Toto DAKAR (Reuters) At the foot of a towering baobab tree outside Senegal’s capital Dakar on Saturday, cameras flashed in the waning twilight as 20-year-old Najeebah Samuel descended the podium to enthusiastic applause. Born with cerebral palsy, Samuel, 20, was the first of two dozen models of all shapes and sizes to parade during the 19th edition of Dakar Fashion Week, held this weekend under the dual theme of inclusion and sustainability. I want to prove to other disabled children that you are not your disability, you are just you, said Samuel, wearing an orange and blue gown from Fashion Week founder Adama Ndiaye. You have to go out and show people who you are. Showcasing designers from across Africa, Dakar Fashion Week is one of the continent’s oldest fashion exhibitions. Forced outside to respect COVID-19 restrictions last year, the organizers of this edition have chosen to return to the baobab forest to remind participants of the responsibility of the fashion world to operate in a sustainable manner. Textile production generates 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions per year, and if current rates continue, the industry could account for more than a quarter of global emissions by 2050, according to a 2015 study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Known by her brand name Adama Paris, Ndiaye, who also created the first Black Fashion Week show in the French capital, regularly associates progressive themes with Senegal’s flagship fashion event. She sets high minimum quotas for female designers and once banned models from using depigmenting cream to promote self-acceptance. She chose inclusiveness as one of this year’s themes to contrast the often rigid beauty standards of Western fashion. I don’t want to live with fashion as the European diktat tells us, says Ndiaye. I want women who represent so many different things, more than bodies. (Reporting by Elodie Toto; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by William Mallard)

