Viewers are strictly distracted by a ‘boring’ feature on Claudia Winkleman’s dress





Strictly Come Dancing viewers couldn’t help but be distracted by Claudia Winkleman’s dress. BBC series fans were moved to tears on Saturday night, like Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice crowned champions after a moving live final. With judges sobbing in the studio – and viewers watching at home – before the results were announced, it was certainly an emotional evening for many across the country. But host Claudia’s dress was on hand to distract everyone for a brief second every now and then on Saturday night. Amid thousands of sentimental tweets during the live-action finale, many Strictly viewers took the time to express their frustration with the star’s stunning sequined gown and an awkward left strap.





“Someone told Claudia to put on the left strap of her dress correctly,” a disgruntled fan asked on Twitter. Another agreed, adding: “Could someone from the wardrobe quickly straighten Claudias’ dress please?” “Is anyone else triggered by Claudias’ wobbly dress strap (intentionally?) #Strictly,” a third asked viewers on Twitter. “The Claudia dress is boring. Pull it off the shoulder,” said another bluntly, giving the host Strictly some fashion commentary.





An eagle-eyed fan found a photo of Claudia, 49, posing before the show – with the left strap intentionally removed from the shoulder. “This is what Claudia’s dress is supposed to look like. Maybe the producers decided [they] didn’t want it like that, ”they suggested on Twitter. Others noted that it was nice to see the star breaking tradition and donning a dress for the finale – instead of her usual branded pants.





“I love that Claudia wears a pretty dress,” one viewer announced on Twitter when seeing the presenter’s outfit choice for the evening. Another added: “Nice to see Claudia in a dress, we have to see her in a dress more often. #Strictly” One cheeky fan even joked, “Claudia, looks like she’s already started partying with her dress hanging off her shoulder!”

However, the left strap was meant to be worn, Claudia undoubtedly looked stunning in the sparkling champagne dress, which featured a central slit showing off her long legs.





The brunette beauty completed her ensemble with a few gold bracelets and rings and a pair of chic nude heels. “This is the finale. Thanks forever to @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell @ amyhair4,” the caption wrote before leaving to host the BBC show on Saturday night. “I wanted all the outfits you wore strictly for this show!” a fan gushed under her pre-show update. Clara Amfo added: “10/10”, with loving eye emojis. “WITWOO,” Sara Cox joked to her famous friend on Saturday night.

