Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & More Make Fashion Police Say “Wow”





Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Deepika Padukone turned heads with her stunning neon pink structured work dress Sara Ali Khan chose a stunning black lehenga Katrina Kaif’s look at the wedding festivities left our jaws drop to the floor Bollywood celebrities never hesitate to don their best outfits and experiment with their fashion. Every time they step out of the house, we can’t help but talk about their looks and style effortlessly every time. There is no doubt that fashion has now reached a whole new horizon, with tons of options available and hundreds of designers doing their best, it is often a tricky choice for celebrities to choose an appropriate outfit when. it’s about looking good and getting dressed. Good. Well, in this segment of the best dressed celebrities of the week, we bring you a list of celebrities who have impressed us with their chic choices, their on point makeup, their stylish presence and more. Deepika padukone Deepika was dressed in a neon pink frilly dress with dramatic sleeves that caught the eye during the promotion of 83. She styled her hair in a messy bun. She completed her look with beautiful diamond earrings and subtle makeup which was just stunning. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora turned the heat up by looking super hot in a stunning satin dress from House of CB. This dress is perfect for your next holiday party. She completed her look with wavy braids, pumps and rosy makeup. Katrina kaif How can we miss this gorgeous look of Katrina Kaif wearing a gorgeous pink floral Sabyasachi saree? The actress paid homage to her mother’s British heritage wearing a vintage-inspired conceptualized nimber by Sabyaschi. The sari has beautiful embellishments with hand cut English flowers, embroidery and a gorgeous veil, making it look like a vision. Sarah Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan has just turned the heat up in a stunning black and gold lehenga. The lehenga blouse was solid black while the skirt had beautiful gold sequin work. Her wavy hair and her gorgeous elongated earrings are a big YES from us. Ananya Panday Currently raising the bar with her stunning looks, Ananya Panday has turned heads of the fashion police once again with her gorgeous black bralette, stockings and matching black jacket. This overall black set is a total yes of yes.

